Run The Jewels Unveils Three New Beer Collaborations With US Black-Owned Craft Breweries

Run The Jewels have collaborated with Brew Gentleman Brewery, Green Bench Brewing Co and Proximity Brewing & Spaceway Brewing.

Courtesy Of Run The Jewels / Trevor de Brauw at Biz 3 PR

Run The Jewels are expanding their beer offerings this fall through collaborations with Black-owned craft breweries. The three beers are all named after various RTJ songs as they team up with four breweries in Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“Never Look Back” is a premium rice lager brewed in collaboration with nonprofit Beer Kulture at Green Bench Brewing Co in Florida. “All Due Respect” is a molasses and corn grits strong ale brewed in collaboration with Proximity Brewing and Spaceway Brewing that will be released at Black Brew Culture’s Blacktoberfest on October 8th in Durham, NC.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1” is a danky IPA with terpenes brewed in collaboration with Brew Gentlemen Brewery of Braddock, PA. It is set to debut at Barrel and Flow Fest on September 10th, as well as at Tavour.com as part of DigiFlow, the virtual coverage of the festival.

A portion of the proceeds from these three beers will go back to the community.

A portion of all proceeds from “Never Look Back” will benefit Beer Kulture, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting equitable hiring practices in the brewing industry. A portion of proceeds from the sale of “All Due Respect” will support Blacktoberfest, and 50% of proceeds from “Blockbuster Night, Part 1” will benefit local Pittsburgh charities serving the children and the arts, including Steel City Arts Initiative.