Slow Motion Shares Soulful, Deep Remix of Dwson’s "Forbidden"

Slow Motion Adalberto Garcia

Some artists manage to capture the essence and soul of their home country and Brazilian producer Slow Motion, is a perfect example of that patriotic production flair. Dropping a stunning remix of Dwson’s "Forbidden," Slow Motion showcases the Brazilian’s unique skill for mixing organic instrumentation with electronic production elements. Layered with Kalimba textures, the production provides a perfect platform for the sultry, moody vocals creating a gorgeous and unique take on the original track.

Slow Motion first came to the collective attention after a remix of Sofi Tukker was released via Vintage Culture, giving him a platform to reach a worldwide fanbase. Since then he’s worked with the likes of Jorja Smith and Maverick Sabre. Speaking on the new remix, Slow Motion states:

“Forbidden is one of the most requested songs by my fans. The original track left me enchanted and I decided to give a special touch to this remix. Working with my team, we managed to make this release viable. I'm happy with the results so far and I hope it can be played in many places in Brazil and around the world.“ - Slow Motion

Get your copy of the remix here.

