Spotlight: Alexa Dark - Fade To Black And Blue (Music Video)

The video channels the elegance of this graceful alternative rock ballad.

NYC-based singer-songwriter Alexa Dark has released the music video for her song “Fade to Black and Blue.” The video channels the elegance of this graceful alternative rock ballad.

Dark was raised between Spain, Germany and London. While growing up in London, Dark began writing her own songs and poetry in her early teenage years. She then began performing live in London both solo and with different bands.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dark moved to New York City, where she became deeply involved in the live downtown music scene and began working on new material. She wrote and recorded her debut song “Fade to Black and Blue” with producer Matt Chiaravalle (Debbie Harry, Warren Zevon), mastered by Grammy-award winner Emily Lazar (Beck, Haim).

Listen to the song on other platforms here.

For more information on Alexa Dark, follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify.

This is a sponsored post