Spotlight: Eliayanah - Love Burned Out

London-based alt-pop, indie singer-songwriter Eliyanah has released her debut single “Love Burned Out.” The song captures the feeling of going through a painful breakup in a heartfelt and raw way. She blends alternative, indie dance and pop into the three-minute track.

“Love Burned Out” was produced by the Ben Scott, who has previously worked with the likes of Tom Walker, Mahalia, Ed Sheeran.

Artists like the Beatles, the Carpenters, Elvis Presley and Beyoncé inspired her when she was young and more recently Honne, The 1975, Haim and Lennon Stella have been important inspirations. She first started getting into music at the age of seven surrounded by a musical family.

Listen to the song below and check her out on Instagram and Facebook.

