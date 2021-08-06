Spotlight: KPD - In London

KPD Guillermo Alfonso Gomez

Spanish DJ/Producer KPD has released a new single “In London” on Brook Gee Records. KPD, real name Guillermo Alfonso Gomez, drops in for a sturdy tech-house stomper with a echoing vocal samples and funky bassline.

KPD has released music on Defected, Armada Deep, KMS Records, Formatik, Urbana Recordings and Toolroom, while also having his tracks remixed by the likes of MK, Kevin Saunderson, David Penn, Man Without A Clue and Cristoph.

The song is available now on select download stores and will be available on all DSPs later. Get your copy of “In London” here and listen to it below.