Spotlight: Point Blank Deconstruction - The Mandalorian Theme Song by Ludwig Göransson with Claude Ruelle

Point Blank are back with another deconstruction, this time with their composition for film and TV lecturer, Claude Ruelle, breaking down the main theme behind the Disney+ show The Mandalorian. If you’re new here and not familiar with what a deconstruction entails, it’s where Point Blank take a well-known track, break it down to its core elements and recreate it before your very eyes.

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. Since its release in 2019, the program has won multiple awards, including seven Emmy’s in 2020 with the score itself taking home the Emmy award for Outstanding Music Composition. The soundtrack for The Mandalorian was composed by Ludwig Göransson, the man behind the music for Black Panther, Creed, Tenet and more, and was inspired heavily by the scores of Western and samurai films.

To demonstrate how he recreated the epic score for The Mandalorian, Claude fires up Logic Pro and explores the theme’s most prominent motif – the bass recorder sound. Before introducing the other elements, he shares some music theory about the theme’s Half-Whole Diminished Scale and shows how it creates a rising tension. Utilising Spitfire Audio’s flawless sound library, including the Hans Zimmer Percussion and Abbey Road One plugins, Claude demos how the rhythms and melodies complement each other, showing how you can finely tune each sound to perfection using the plugin parameters. Combining strings, brass, wind, percussion and more he unveils the magic behind each of the theme’s sections.