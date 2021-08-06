Spotlight: Point Blank Masterclass - Denis Sulta "It's Only Real" Track Breakdown

To kick off the breakdown, Denis Sulta runs through the drums in the track and how he processed them, showing how he uses Max for Live's Mono Sequencer to create interesting patterns and effects.

Point Blank are back with another masterclass, this time with DJ/producer Denis Sulta, breaking down his track, "It's Only Real."

Denis Sulta, real name Hector Barbour, is a Glasgow native best known for his meticulous and diverse approach to dance music. He's released music on influential labels such as Dixon Avenue Basement Jams, Numbers and Ninja Tune, as well as his own imprint Sulta Selects. In addition, he's graduated from the Red Bull Music Academy in Montreal, was a recent Mixmag cover-star and recently joined BBC Radio 1’s Residency show alongside Jayda G, HAAi, Charlotte de Witte and Saoirse.

The self-confessed "most honest and fun piece of music" he's ever written, "It's Only Real" was made back in 2015, features only 9 channels and was the first track Sulta ever wrote using the mac keyboard. To kick off the breakdown, the producer runs through the drums in the track and how he processed them, showing how he uses Max for Live's Mono Sequencer to create interesting patterns and effects. The main melody of the track was created using the VST Triple Cheese, which Sulta used delay and frequency shifting on to give it a similar wideness to his drums. To finish off, he runs through some of his favorite plugins and the presets he uses to make his tracks sound so sharp.