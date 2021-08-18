Stream: Luzi Tudor - Warrior [This Never Happened]

Luzi Tudor

After her debut set at Burning Man in 2018, Luzi Tudor is quickly rising through the ranks of the melodic techno and house scene, via support from some of the biggest names. Today, she continues her upward trajectory with a striking release on Lane 8's This Never Happened titled "Warrior" - named after the Mayan Warrior cart she played on at Burning Man.

Although her release catalog is small, she clearly has a knack for making killer tunes, as is the case with "Warrior." To add a cherry on top, she'll be performing with Lane 8 for three nights at the mighty Brooklyn Mirage on his latest tour.