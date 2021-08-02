The 15 Best House Tracks of July 2021

A brand-new, Henrik Schwarz remix via Anjunadeep absolutely shines as the top track of the month.

Henrik Schwarz Tino Pohlman

27 percent of July's house chart is occupied by the debut album from Makez via Heist Recordings and reasonably so. The quality of the album is nearly unrivaled in today's climate. Don't forget to check out the other 73 percent as well which includes Henrik Schwarz who topped the chart with an amazing remix that asserts itself as one the year's best.

1. "LAMIZE PA DOUS (HENRIK SCHWARZ EXTENDED MIX)" - LAKOU MIZIK & JOSEPH RAY [ANJUNADEEP]

This vocal is quite gorgeous on its' own but with the magic touch of Henrik Schwarz it is elevated to whole other level of beauty. Additional string, synth, and percussive sections are added to the song's structure thereby enabling it to not only fit within the confines of house music but to create something all his own.

2. "FEEL THE SAME" - MAKEZ [HEIST RECORDINGS]

"Feel The Same" is a personal favorite on Makez's debut LP. It's rumbling bass-line pinned down by a lively rhythm and accented by pretty jazz melodies is absolutely wonderful.

3. "CITY OF ALL" - MAKEZ [HEIST RECORDINGS]

Serving not only as the album's title track but certainly as the centerpiece as well, "City Of All" embodies everything great about Makez' debut album on Heist Recordings. It's deep and funky just the way us house-heads like it.

4. "TRAVERSEE" - GRACE BONES [GOOD FOR YOU RECORDS]

Grace Bones' debut full-length, Traversee, is one expertly rooted in the classic sound of garage. Each of the ten tracks will instantly transport you to that special era you may have been part of. Especially, the album's title tune which sounds like that one classic that you've never heard.

5. "NOT SO DIFFERENT" - MAKEZ FT. LYMA [HEIST RECORDINGS]

"Not So Different" on Makez's City Of All L.P. features the most crossover appeal mostly in part due to the stylish vocal effort courtesy of a fellow named Lyma.

6. "GONNA GETYA" - MAKEZ [HEIST RECORDINGS]

The organ solo in house music is sorely missing from today's landscape but on "Gonna Getya" by Makez it makes a refreshing appearance.

7. "OPEN FORM" - LOST DESERT FEAT. REIGAN [ALL DAY I DREAM]

After the first edition of his Lost Desert & Friends EP last Summer, Lost Desert returns with a second volume which features this Zero 7'ish beauty that is absolutely divine.

8. "PHILLY GROOVE (KENNY DOPE EXTENDED REMIX)" - DJ ROMAIN & DANNY KRIVIT [GLITTERBOX RECORDINGS]

DJ Romain and Danny Krivit's disco jam from '99 gets a fresh, new release on Glitterbox complete with additional remixes from some legends including this saxified remix courtesy of Kenny Dope!

9. "INNER SKY (STEPHAN JOLK REMIX)" - JOS & ELI [WATERGATE RECORDS]

Jos & Eli's sophomore appearance on Watergate features three outstanding pieces of contemporary dance music plus this sublime remix of "Inner Sky" by Stephan Jolk. It's an outright ethereal revision that is rather beautiful to say the least.

10. "NO" - ROBAG WRUHME [KOMPAKT EXTRA]

Rolling on for two decades now after a six month plus absence, Kompakt's signature offshoot, Kompakt Extra returns with a two-sided release from none other than, Robag Whrume!

11. "PEACE (RIDNEY REMIX)" - CARL HANAGHAN & RIDNEY [LET THERE BE HOUSE RECORDS]

Mambo Ibiza resident, Ridney along with Carl Hanaghan are responsible for this sun-kissed jam that is quite deserving of a spot in your Summer playlist.

12. "JOIND" - ANDRE SALMON, ADDICT DISC [TOO MANY RULES]

On the flip-side of their Disko Invaders E.P. via Too Many Rules, Andre Salmon along with Addict Disc get downright groovy with this filter house goodness they call "Joint".

13. "NCTRL (LANE 8 REMIX)" - SULTAN + SHEPARD [THIS NEVER HAPPENED]

Following their full length from earlier this, Sultan + Shepard prepared a remix package led off by this wondrous remix of "nCTRL" by Lane 8.

14. "I GO" - PEGGY GOU [GUDU RECORDS]

Peggy Gou's singles on her own label are few and far between but they have all been worth the wait. Not to mention, her latest single, "I Go" which falls right in line with her usual charming style that one could describe as '80s acid house from Korea.

15. "LIEBESKIND" - FRIEDER [KELLER]

Berlin-based producer, Frieder makes his solo debut with a trio of smooth tunes including this very attractive title track, "Liebeskind."

Stream July's top house tracks via one of the links below: