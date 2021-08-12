The Best of Summer 2021 Outdoor Retailer Show - Cool New Gear, Brands, and A Whole Lot Of Green Initiatives

Denver once again welcomed the summer Outdoor Retailer trade show after a hiatus due to Covid-19. This summer's show was small but filled with great brands, amazing people, and a passion for sharing the outdoors and pushing forward with environmental sustainability in this critical moment for our planet.

Here is a recap of some of our favorite brands and products.

Every bracelet purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean, rivers and coastlines. 4Ocean Albatross Bracelet 4Ocean

4Ocean - Saving the planet and spreading the word about toxic ocean plastic!

It all starts with companies like this. Just watch the documentary Seaspiracy for a sobering dose of what's happening to one of our most valuable resources. This mission-based company is focused on helping clean up and remove ocean plastics and bringing awareness to the impact of discarded plastics in our oceans. 4Ocean hires fishermen to remove ocean plastic which they then use to create products made from the recycled materials, from bracelets crafted by artisans in Mali to tees, hats, hoodies, etc. If every major brand in the world was helping to contribute to this cause, using recycled plastic materials and joining 1% for the planet, think of the impact and real change. We highly recommended checking them out and supporting them with a purchase.

Dr. Bronner's - Soap, Chocolate, etc.

These guys aren't new, and they have been fighting the good fight for a long time with their natural soaps and belief in fair trade, regenerative agriculture, and healthy chemical-free products. Their latest edition to the lineup is their MAGIC ALL-ONE Chocolate that is not only delicious and made from organic ingredients; it's also pushing fair trade for workers that have suffered to harvest the ingredients, much like the coffee business. The story and the mission of Dr. Bronners are fascinating; their products are excellent and definitely a brand doing all the right things for our planet and humans in general.

Summit Coffee Co. - Basecamp Coffee Steeped Bags

Meet the entirely compostable coffee bag and packaging from Summit Coffee Co. Dip, Steep, Compost!

We love the concept of steeping your coffee like tea, it's just so easy, and the taste and texture are superior to instant. Summit Coffee Co. has taken their excellent organic coffee and put it into a completely biodegradable steeping bag (outer packaging included), so you can enjoy coffee anywhere, quickly and easily. Simply heat your water, dip your coffee bag for the desired strength, and you are in coffee heaven five minutes later. If you are up in the woods or some remote area, dig a little hole and plunk in your bag/pack and it will compost and become soil. Great for festivals, backpacking, or foggy mornings when you need to get out the door quickly.

GOT BAG - Bags/Backpacks Made of Ocean Plastic

This company is an entirely vertical operation started in Germany with a new US HQ in Portland, Oregon. They make exceptional bags in various sizes and styles that are helping to combat the problem of plastic pollution in our oceans. They hire a team to remove the plastic from waterways, beaches, and open seas. They then work with vetted vendors to create the materials for their products and then create their bags. Check out their entire line of products; they make everything from backpacks to laptops sleeves to wallets; there is something for everyone.

The now legendary Outerknown Blanket Shirt Available in both Men's and Women's Styles.

Outerknown - Clothing with a bigger mission

If you are not familiar with Kelly Slater's Outerknown, then pop on over to the site to get stoked. This casual coastal clothing brand is not only pushing out comfortable and cool garments; they are on a mission to make the sourcing and manufacturing process better for our environment. These guys are pushing the clothing business in the right direction, from their legendary blanket shirts to their great collaborations with other brands. You can check out their mission statement, goals, and current production model on their website. This mission is what all clothing companies should be focused on, and Outerknown proves that it can be done.

"When I finished my former sponsorship to start Outerknown, I challenged my partners to create a pioneering new company that made great clothes with a radical commitment to sustainability. Five years later, Outerknown is proving that you don't have to compromise on sustainability or style." - Kelly Slater

Pale Blue Earth - Rechargeable Batteries

Pale Blue makes rechargeable batteries that can be charged up to around 1000 times before they quit. If you think about the waste a conventional battery creates and the toxic core that so many casually dispose of, it makes you think. Here is a solution, they are charged via micro USB and come in standard sizes like AA, AAA, C, 9-Volt, and D. So ditch your disposables once and for all, grab these, and help save the planet one battery at a time.

Ananda Health - Hemp to the max

Hemp Black - Athleisure to Fashion

These guys make everything from one of the world's most sustainable plants, hemp. From CBD products to hemp-based textiles, Ananda Health has a family of brands rooted in this wonder plant, and they are proving that hemp can be used in a wide variety of products. Hemp truly has the potential to be used in a large majority of our food, clothing, medicine, and fabrics and is one of the keys to the future of sustainability. Check out their family of brands here and read about their mission.

We especially love their Hemp Black line of apparel which focuses on workout gear that has CBD blended into the fabric as an anti microbial. Who knew?

Klean Kanteen - Water Bottles For Good

We have been fans of Klean Kanteen's products for a while now, and they keep creating more innovative products with a focus on sustainability and reusability. Single-use plastic is terrible, and as more people lean in and vote with their wallets and use reusable water bottles - the better chance we have of pushing large corporations to get rid of it. Klean Kanteen makes one of the better water bottle solutions out there with a refined manufacturing process that is BPA-free, focused on climate-neutral, and is part of the 1% of the Planet giveback program. They also are easy to clean, leakproof, and now feature a new twist cap (on some models) that pops up a straw for easy sipping on the go. We love the TKWide with the Twist Cap - available in 16oz and 20oz.

The Hidrate Spark Steel now compatible with FitBit

HidrateSpark: A Smart Waterbottle for those that want to monitor their hydration.

If you are one of those people that is obsessed with keeping track of your daily water intake, then you just found the perfect water bottle. The HidrateSpark works with an integrated sensor that communicates with an app to track your water intake and remind you when to chug. The bottom of the bottle features a sensor that has a rechargeable battery and features a LED that will glow when it's time to get some of that agua. So if you are trying to ditch the single-use plastic and keep up your hydration, this bottle has it all. It may sound silly to have so much tech onboard a water bottle. Still, most people are not getting nearly enough water every day, and the HidrateSpark will def get you on track to feeling and looking better simply by getting enough water. We like to call it hydration gamification - get it! They also have various powdered supplements to add to your H20, including Energy, Immune Support, and Electrolytes.

Humblemaker Coffee Co - The energy shot you've been waiting for!

We love coffee, like really love coffee, but sometimes we don't have the time to make it or even drink it. California's Humblemaker Coffee Co. might have just changed the entire coffee game with their cold brew enhanced single coffee shots. They currently feature four flavors with different functions and flavors - see below. You can buy them directly on the site or find them in So. Cal at select retailers in the refrigerated section. Also, keep an eye out for their new coffee shop opening soon in Ventura in the Iron & Resin shop. We hope to see them nationwide soon with these little bad boys!

Boomtowne - An ultra smooth Simply Black triple strength cold brew shot with liquid multivitamin

La Fonda - An antioxidant rich, Mexican Coffee cold brew shot with pure cinnamon and cacao that harness all the immune-boosting power of green tea: active polyphenols, Vitamin C, and selenium

Black Sea - Our cognitive health Turkish Coffee cold brew shot is brewed with real cardamom and clove packed with L-Theanine and Ginseng, both known to promote memory and reaction time

Ojai Valley - Loaded with Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc, and Echinacea to support a healthy immune system function that's brewed with real citrus peel and nutmeg

Fresh, unpasteurized. Keep refrigerated. Each 2 oz shot contains 115mg of caffeine. Humblemaker cold brews are made using only the highest quality, responsibly sourced, fresh roasted organic coffees. Their proprietary process is cold from start to finish - closely regulating brew temperature and brew time to ensure ideal extraction and flavor. They then gently filter, yielding a perfectly balanced, full-bodied, and boldly flavorful cold brew. Their premium ingredients and cut-no-corners-attitude allow us to deliver you the finest quality finished product possible.

Dermatone - Protect Yourself In The Mountain Sun

Putting on sun and wind protection is essential if you are spending time in the mountains, especially while skiing or snowboarding. Dermatone specializes in sun protection for high-altitude lovers with a handy mix of sunscreens and balms to keep you from looking like old luggage. We especially love the No-Touch Sticks for easy application with gloves on, they also fit perfectly in your pocket so you can apply on the lift or on the go with ease. So as the season approaches make sure to stock up on the Dermatone so you don't look like Magda from There's Something About Mary.

Sperry Float Boat Shoe - It's Not A Croc, It's More Yacht Rock

So summer may be winding down, but you still have some pool parties and beach/lake soirees to get to before it's all over. We found these rubberized, floatable boat shoes from the brand that started it all - Sperry Topsider. So slip these bad boys on with some trunks, pull on your California Cowboy shirt and get to the bizness at hand - drinking Mai Tai's, Pina's, Margs, or Beer Water aka Seltzer. These boat shoes are comfortable as hell, float when you fall into the pool, and come in a variety of colors and patterns. So go out with a bang this summer and turn up the Hall & Oats (Remix).

Shwood new CAMP sunglasses Shwood

Shwood - The new CAMP sunglasses line steps in for an adventure

We have been fans of Shwood since they arrived on the market a while back, a unique sunglass line that utilized wood in their frames. Fast forward to 2021 and there are so many styles that we can't even keep up anymore (go Shwood) and their most recent collection hits us right in the sweet spot. The CAMP line comes in at a lower price point, features polarized lenses, and a mix of materials to create extra durability for your adventures. The sunglasses also feature a cool little sleeping bag carrying case and a full-blown 80s style leash to keep them attached should you encounter some bumpy terrain or get chased by a bear.

We took the Ridge model up to Bend, Oregon, and put them through the paces on the Deschutes River (rafting, SUPing, tubing), hiking and beer tasting (It's Oregon, that's what you do - big shout out to CRUX Fermentation Project) and they performed quite well. The polarized lenses were great on the water, the strap was handy in the rapids, and the frames were quite comfortable. So if you are into the outdoors, or just want a great pair of glasses that can stand up to some abuse - grab some Shwood CAMPs. Available in both men's and women's styles.