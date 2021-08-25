Tru Thoughts Releasing New Compilation 'Shapes: Pyramids' With Beer From UnBarred

Tru Thoughts is teaming up with fellow Brighton company, brewery UnBarred to create a beer to go along with their upcoming compilation.

Tru Thoughts Unbarred Shapes Pyramids Tru Thoughts

Brighton label Tru Thoughts has unveiled a new compilation titled Shapes: Pyramids put together by label founder and DJ Robert Luis. The compilation includes artists who are familiar to the Tru Thoughts catalog like Anchorsong, The Seshen, Bryony Jarman-Pinto, J-Felix, Rhi and Flowdan, plus newer signings including Hemai, MELONYX, Anushka, Crafty 893 and Tiaw. It will have recent releases, remixes and exclusive unreleased tracks.

To go along with the compilation, Tru Thoughts is doing something a little different. Given the scarcity of vinyl at the moment, in lieu of a vinyl release, they have teamed up with fellow Brighton company, brewery UnBarred, to create a beer that pairs with the compilation.

You’ll be able to find the artwork and liner notes for Shapes: Pyramids on the UnBarred Liner Notes beer alongside a QR code on the can leading you to the digital release.

The beer will be available online from Wednesday September 1 from the UnBarred online store and the compilation will be released on Friday September 3 with a launch event at the UnBarred taproom in Brighton. Pre-order the compilation here and check out the tracklist below.

Volume 1

1. Sly5thAve – With You feat. Denitia (Chamber Edit)

2. Tiawa – Sonhos Cor De Rosa

3. MELONYX – Energy (Radio Edit)

4. Nãnci Correia & Origin One – Symphony Of Life

5. Hemai – Gone Surfing

6. Strategy – Sun Spots feat. JustJo

7. Anchorsong – New World

8. The Seshen – Still Dreaming (Ben Hauke Remix)

9. WheelUP – Good Love feat. Afronaut, Brint Story & Destiny Will (Anushka Remix)

10. Anushka – Speak To Me (WheelUP Remix)

11. Bryony Jarman-Pinto – Sour Face (dego Remix)

12. NIkitch & Kuna Maze – 46 Rue Du Fort (Sivey Remix)

13. WheelUP – Life On Mars

14. Soul Central – Work It Out (People) feat. Jennifer Wallace (EVM128 Remix)

15. Rabii Harnoune & V.B.Kühl – Baniya

16. Ebi Soda – Playstation

Volume 2

17. Bryony Jarman-Pinto – All About Life (Fish Factory Session)

18. Kuna Maze – BRKBX

19. Fybe:One – Too High

20. Terror Danjah – After Dark

21. Crafty 893 – 100 Racks (Radio Edit)

22. Gawd Status – Destroyed

23. Flowdan – Welcome To London (J.Sparrow Remix) (Radio Edit)

24. Zero dB – Party Girl (Fixate Remix)

25. Flowdan – Tell Me Nothing (Radio Edit)

26. Irah x Abstrakt Sonance – Duppy Show (Radio Edit)

27. sUb_modU – Water No Get Enemy

28. Biggabush presents Lightning Head – Ilu Baje – Sick State (Geode Remix)

29. Pieces Of A Man – Running (POAM Remix)

30. J-Felix – Mind Up feat. Andrew Ashong

31. Space Captain – Back Of My Mind

32. Rhi – Plain Jane (Radio Edit)

33. Magic Drum Orchestra – Two Bs One White feat. Farda P (Minor Science Remix)