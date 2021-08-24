Serotonin Boost: Caribou Unleashes All The Dogs On Video For New Single "You Can Do It"

SO MANY GOOD BOYS AND GIRLS IN THIS VIDEO FROM CARIBOU.

Caribou has released a new single “You Can Do It” with a music video for the ages. His video is packed with good dogs or dare I saw the best dogs (they are all the best), living their best life, running around in fields, on snow and at the beach and towards the end catching Frisbees. Some are more successful than others.

It may be a cheat code to add dogs to your video, but not enough people do it. Richard Kenworthy of Shynola directed the video.

There are corgi puppies (yes multiple), golden retriever puppies, a Pomeranian in jacket and a litany of other retrievers, collies and more. Watch the video now and get a small serotonin boost for your day.

Caribou will be going on tour this fall and winter across North America, so check out his website for tickets.