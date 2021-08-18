Weedsday Playlist: Backbone’s Dylan Livingearth Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Dylan Livingearth Courtesy Of Backbone

At Backbone, Dylan Livingearth is a senior implementation specialist and solutions architect. As Backbone software Solutions Architect, Dylan has a unique perspective when it comes to actioning the importance of data integrity, real-time monitoring and reporting, and operator advanced level expertise. Dylan has a background in government as CTO for the Illinois Dept. of Human Services. Prior to that, he was known as the “Impact Tracking Czar'' for the Mayor's office of Economic Development in the City of Chicago where he managed monitoring and reporting projects and data capture applications for the City of Chicago, the Chicago Housing Authority, and Chicago Public Schools.

Dylan spent the last 15 years in the legal cannabis industry acquiring licenses and acting in executive capacities for a long list of Humboldt brands, and is most passionate about creating transparency that results in building trust between industry operators. In his free time, Dylan enjoys being a cannabis zone coordinator for large music festivals in California.

When asked what inspired this week’s Weedsday playlist, Dylan said: “The path for cannabis legalization has been long and arduous, and the people on the path are tied together by shared lived experiences in production, use distribution and reside in literally every area in the world. The path has been long. Many have produced anthems of strength and unity to keep us all going, so I chose songs to remind us of inequality and judgment in efforts to right the course and keep our eyes on the prize. Some continue to guide us through lyrics and positive energy, though they have passed long ago. This playlist is giving thanks for the huge list of cannabis enlightenment songs that energize me. I hope these few add power to your day.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQqP9hXW8k4

1. Peter Tosh and the Wailers - One Foundation

The message of unity and collaboration resounds: “Got to build our love on one foundation, Or there will never be a single drop of love.” It reminds me of full transparency in cannabis operations, so everyone knows where their love, aka cannabis, is in the process...Where In Process (WIP) and shared clear data transparency. If we don't have one foundation, Peter reminds, “You won't have no freedom” until we have one foundation, “Got to come together, We are birds of a feather, We got to come together, 'Cause we are birds of a feather, just like the cannabis industry.



2. Ben Harper - Burn One Down

All the lyrics are right on, especially this one: “Herb the gift from the earth, And what's from the earth, Is of the greatest worth. So before you knock it try it first. You'll see it's a blessing, And it's not a curse.” This songs address judgments, ultimate love of freedom, and the gifts of the earth.



3. Rick James - Mary Jane

These lyrics remind me of the importance of sharing the love, to keep it flowing, and to not control the evolution (i.e. legalization and distribution): “I'm in love with Mary Jane, I'm not the only one. If Mary wanna play around, I let her have her fun. She's not the kind of girl that you can just tie down. She likes to spread her love and turn your head around.”



4. Chaka Khan and Rufus - Tell Me Something Good

This song reminds me of the importance of positive energy, energy needed to forward the movement: “Tell me something good, Tell me that you love me, yeah. Tell me something good, Tell me that you like it, yeah.”

5. Sugar Minott - Slice Of The Cake

These lyrics speak to Social Equity: “Give me a slice of the cake, yes, that I man help to bake. That's all I want! Just a slice of the cake, man, that's all I would take.” The cannabis movement has forwarded on the backs of growers, sellers, buyers who have all been “criminals” until this legalization movement. Those pioneers have been the survivors of the War on Drugs, and this song reminds us that large profits are held by the rule makers and it's time to redistribute.