Weedsday Playlist: DJ Chelsea Leyland Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Chelsea Leyland is a DJ recognized in the fashion and art worlds. She has played at events for the likes of Chanel and Vogue, and at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Chelsea suffers from juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, which she has been battling since her early teenage years. For the last few years, she has been treating her epilepsy with cannabidiol after weaning herself off of all pharmaceutical drugs. Through her experience she has become a leading advocate for the de-stigmatization of both epilepsy and medicinal cannabis, fighting on behalf of patients for fair access to safe cannabis medicines.

Chelsea is currently co-producing and featuring in the documentary, Separating The Strains, which explores the medicinal cannabis industry and the world of epilepsy and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Inspired by Chelsea’s advocacy, we asked the DJ to share a few of her favorite sesh tunes for a new Weedsday playlist.

1. Supreme Jubilees - It'll All Be Over

This vibe is like a salted caramel served with hot cocoa on a cold day — I can listen to this song at any moment in time and will warm my bones and envelope me into coziness.



2. Eliza - Wasn't Looking

This tune gives me some real sassy tingly feelings — I've known Eliza since we were kids and am loving her sound now more than ever before. It's quite a special feeling to genuinely love a friend's work and know that you'd be a fan even if you didn't know them. I saw her play at Glastonbury Festival, and she really blew my mind!



3. Maleek Berry - Been Calling

This one lubricates the soul, and reminds me how I often feel when I use CBD to bring my body back into balance.



4. Collie Buddz - Blind To You

If there's one song I 'd pick to get people in the mood or feel at home enough to light a spliff, this one would be it.



5. Ann Peebles - I can't stand the Rain

I've over played this track to death, but it really sets the tone for me when it comes to sitting soft, taking a breath and remembering that everything is going to be just fine.