Weedsday Playlist: Jardín’s Suzan "Semii" Gebreyonas Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Suzan "Semii" Gebreyonas

Suzan “Semii” Gebreyonas is the Director of Marketing at Jardín, a large Las Vegas cannabis dispensary. She was awarded Best Marketing Director at the Las Vegas Cannabis Awards this year and she coordinated Juneteenth partnerships to donate proceeds to nonprofits Reform Alliance and The Buried Alive Project. She’s also founder of event-series, FACE2FACE, a safe space that is curated specifically to cultivate partnerships, and gather influential tastemakers in entrepreneurship, entertainment, social media & lifestyle.



"HIGH (in) HARMONIES" is how Semii describes her Weedsday playlist, featuring songs from Biggie, the Fugees, DJ Khaled and more.

1. Biggie Smalls featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony - Notorious Thugs

The first time I heard this song, I was watching them perform this in NYC while I was in college. I just loved how their melodies overlapped with simultaneous flows. It's one of those records that remind me regardless of all the chaos you go through in life, stay calm and smoke through it alllll. Keep it player, charge it to the game and keep pushing.

2. DJ Khaled Ft Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - Higher

The Marathon Continues. Regardless where you are, aim higher, go higher, set your intentions. Depending on the strain, I love to spend time simply smoking in stillness, so I can reflect and assess my next move. Listening to this record reminds me to appreciate the current moment, acknowledge the past, and set your affirmations for what's to come….and long live Nipsey.

3. Styles P - Good Times (I Get High)

I was born and raised in Jersey, and fell in love with rap music. This reminds me of those Friday night football games at Elizabeth High School and every NYC party. Classic.

4. 42 Dugg feat. Lil Durk - Alone

"...Wrong - you was wrong about a lot of shit. I'm on my own. I'm on my own but I'd never quit. I'm doing good, Double up & bring it to the hood." It’s easy for the people closest to you to call out your problems, but never put effort in helping you with solutions, so I had to learn to become the solution to my own problems. When this record dropped, let's just say it was perfect timing.

5. Fugees - Ready or Not

Smoking while listening to Lauryn Hill brings me to a very present state of mind: “Ready or not; HERE I COME.”