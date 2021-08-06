William Orbit To Rework Fabio D'Andrea

Acclaimed contemporary classical composer Fabio D’Andrea has teamed up with award-winning legendary producer William Orbit for a masterful reworking of Fabio’s recent release “Love Should Not Hurt’ which was accompanied by a video starring Mel B earlier this year premiered on the News at Ten.

Having worked with countless music industry figureheads such as Prince, Depeche Mode, Madonna, and Queen – William’s decorated career has been truly colossal, to say the least. His delicate implementation of 808 subs and rolling hi-hat rhythm sections moves the arrangement into newfound territories. A masterpiece of collaboration which no doubt William is one of the only producers out there who can achieve something so authentically.

The new edit, re-titled ‘Love Never Hurts’ takes the track into the electronic world with William’s delicate implementation of 808 subs and a rolling hi-hat rhythm moving the arrangement into newfound territories. A masterpiece from William, making this his first release of 2021.

