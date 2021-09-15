The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of August 2021

August brings us to the seemingly fast end of the 2021 summer and with it some outstanding new releases including tracks from Stereo Underground, The Pressure, John Digweed, Nick Muir, Pete Oak, Hannes Bieger, Deeparture, GMJ, and more!

Stereo Underground Courtesy of Artist

Did you visit a dance-floor this summer? If so then you were lucky enough to hear some of these tracks bumping from the club speakers, or maybe at home in your favorite new mix. Either way relive the music in this round up of the top 15 progressive house tracks of August 2021. Turn it up!

1. "CYBERIA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STEREO UNDERGROUND [BALANCE MUSIC]

Cutting-edge Tel Aviv based producer Stereo Underground delivers his classy new original "Cyberia" to the Balance label. Not only does he dazzle with his incredible engineering skills, but his innate ability to craft engaging dance music that makes you sit up and pay attention is on full display.

2. "COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS (DUB EDIT)" - NICK MUIR, JOHN DIGWEED, THE PRESSURE [UNDISPUTED MUSIC]

After being championed by John Digweed on his iconic Transitions radio show, London duo The Pressure team up with Digweed and his long-time studio partner Nick Muir on "Counting Down The Days," a soaring, hypnotic, emotive progressive house cut that points to brighter times ahead.

3. "BETWEEN TWO WORLDS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PETE OAK [BLINDFOLD RECORDINGS]

"Between Two Worlds" pulls up references from Pete Oak's own life where he has one foot in the creative music world and one in the regular world. He's exploring how the two sometimes become enemies, while at other times are able to coexist or even aid each other. The world of music provides Pete Oak with a sense of escape into the euphoria that amazing sound can create. The real world is what keeps him grounded. And thus one world can't exist without the other. The space in between is often complex, but never dull. That's what "Between Two Worlds" explores.

4. "BLACK TOURMALINE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - HANNES BIEGER [BEDROCK RECORDS]

"Black Tourmaline" is a production of depth continually pulsating throughout its run-time. The enchanting and rolling track is an immersion into a mesmerizing sonic environment, flowing with rich synths. Together, the two-track EP is another taste of the masterful production style of Hannes Bieger.

5. "PROPELLOR (GMJ REMIX)" - DEEPARTURE (NL) [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

Deeparture's new track "Propellor" gets a classy interpretation from GMJ who makes his Clubsonica label debut. Adding more of a progressive state of mind, the Aussie artist carves out a dynamic groove adorned with firing percussive, enlightening vocal fragments and fresh rhythmic themes. Hypnotic arps emerge as the first movement takes shapes, adding a meditative quality to its dance floor inspired framework. Coming to full fruition during the main break, the kaleidoscopic theme opens up, rising triumphantly towards a classy crescendo and smooth yet exhilarating final act.

6. "IMPENDING STORM (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CID INC. & DMITRY MOLOSH [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

Cid Inc and Dmitry Molosh join forces on the "Impending Storm" with unique influences to find a perfect middle ground in subtle tribal drum work. Gathering pace slowly over the first half with some nuanced layering, the track really fires off as the main break hits. With tension building throughout, the second half is trademark peak time.

7. SOLSTICE (ORIGINAL MIX) - KENNEDY ONE [KENNEDY ONE MUSIC]

Dedicated producer Kennedy One is back at it with his solid new progressive house track "Solstice" which gets it's inspiration from older Global Underground vibes.

8. "PEARLS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MONOJOKE [NATURE REC.]

Sea and sand, the vibrant spirit on Earth and a sigh of faith, it is nothing but what you breathe. Like a jewel it has to be cared for. "Pearls" it will be named. The organic sound of Monojoke stands out, and its fusion with progressive elements always with a careful approach to rhythmic work, constitute an attraction at first listen where you can also enjoy the exquisite balance of both timbral and tonal, throughout the entire journey. Music to be remembered.

9. "VELVET SUN (RAFA'EL REMIX)" - GREG OCHMAN [UNIVACK]

Manchester-based Polish artist Greg Ochman delivers his first EP on Univack Records and includes a top notch remix of the title track "Velvet Sun" reworked by Polish producer Rafa'EL.

10. "VAPOR (DOWDEN REMIX)" - SUDHAUS [YOMO RECORDS]

Mike Koglin and Stephan Pietack aka Sudhaus are back with a new EP including this massive remix of "Vapor" from Dowden whom presents a deep, yet charging energy, full of melodic atmosphere..

11. "SHIVER FEAT. DAVIDE FAMULARO (8KAYS REMIX)" - SASHA CARASSI [ATLANT]

"Shiver" takes things deeper with Sasha Carassi showcasing Davide Famularo's vocal in a driving indie electro style and gets a sublime remix from 8Kays into 4/4 deep dark techno territory, making fine use of Sasha's stems while adding her own unique analogue sounds and sonic artistry.

12. ""PATCI (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DJ T. [GET PHYSICAL MUSIC]

DJ T. pays tribute to dedicated and celebrated Berlin-based booker Patci Wilde on a superb new single for Get Physical. "Patci" is a euphoric offering that builds on old-school breakbeats. The trancey keys are clean and serene and constantly raise the energy over bristling drums. A spine-tingling breakdown is perfectly crafted so that when the drums drop again, hands will go in the air as the neon melodies return. This is a standout track from DJ T. who once again explores a new musical direction.

13. "HUMANITY (EXTENDED MIX)" - RISE AND FALL [SKYTOP]

Real intelligent and atmospheric sound created with inspiring ideas and soul. Rise And Fall is the alias formed by Russian based producer Anton Vishniakov and he puts this idea into sound with his latest release "Humanity" on SkyTop.

14. "ANUBIS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RAUSCHHAUS, PEER KUSIV, PETER GROSKREUTZ [EINMUSIKA RECORDINGS]

As part of celebrating the 200th release on Einmusika this new compilation is intended to get you in the mood for summer time home. Three producers including Rauschhaus, Peer Kusiv, and Peter Groskreutz team up on the track "Anubis."

15. "SEE THE LIGHTS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PURPLE KAISER [ICONYC]

German sound master; Purple Kaiser unveils his latest EP, Purple Cycles on ICONYC, featuring "See The Lights" made from an artistic foundation which is based on his years of continuously evolving his sound.

