The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of August 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Steve Lawler Courtesy of Artist

The end of the summer comes with a selection of exquisite tech house tracks, including solid grooves from Guti, Shiba San, and Latmun.

Listen to past tech-house charts now.

1. "Jus Sayin (Ecstasy) (Guti Remix)" - Steve Lawler, Dateless [Viva Music]

Steve Lawler delivers his latest single, "Jus Sayin (Ecstasy)," on his imprint Viva Music, backed by Nathan Barato and Guti remixes and featuring vocals from label regular Dateless.

2. "Bolivian Sunrise" - Yolanda Be Cool, Dillon Nathaniel [Repopulate Mars]

Yolanda Be Cool & Dillon Nathaniel team up for the Bolivian Sunrise EP with two dancefloor bangers released on Lee Foss' infamous Repopulate Mars label.

3. "Do It To It" - ACRAZE [THRIVE MUSIC]

DJ and producer ACRAZE is back to Thrive Music with his highly anticipated song of the summer, "Do It To It," featuring Cherish's classic Rnb sample.

4. "Revelry" - PAX [DFTD]

UK-based duo PAX debut on Defected's most rated imprint DFTD with the alluring track "Revelry."

5. "LET'S DANCE AGAIN" - Lucas Martin [LOW CEILING]

Lucas Martin is making his debut on LOW CEILING imprint with a long-anticipated record that shines a light on one of our innermost desires since the beginning of the pandemic: the desire to go out, socialize and connect with other people.

6. "Onset" - Latmun, Wheats [Solid Grooves Raw]

Uk's rising stars Latmun and Wheats team up to return to Solid Grooves Raw with the groovy "Onset" tune.

7. "Mellow" - Moreno Pezzolato [Klaphouse Records]

Moreno Pezzolato is back with a new release on Klaphouse Records with the single "Mellow," a powerful and bouncy groove with engaging vocals.

8. "Praise The Drum" - Lost On Mars [Onyx Records]

The Onyx Records welcome UK's fast-rising duo Lost On Mars with their latest dancefloor crusher, "Praise The Drum."

9. "Candy Shop" - Nicolau Marinho [blaah! Records]

"Candy Shop" is a slick tech house track with bouncing drums, infectious percussion, and a bassline that never lets up.

10. "All The People" - Shiba San [Factory 93 Records]

Parisian star DJ and producer Shiba San offers a clubby-ready tune on his debut on Factory 93 Records.

11. "Black Or White" - Daniel Orpi [Mr. Nice Guy]

Mr. Nice Guy greets back Daniel Orpi with the funky tech house track "Black Or White." A tune ready to spicy a late-night session.

12. "Better Is Weather" - Toman [Cuttin' Headz]

Toman draws a new two-track EP on Cuttin' Headz that brings lots of chunky house music flavor.

13. "Midnight Dancer" - Kyle Walker [Another Rhythm]

Los Angeles-based producer Kyle Walker returns to Another Rhythm imprint with his irresistible and delightful new single, "Midnight Dancer."

14. "Fenix (Kolombo Remix)" - Kaiq [Otherwise Records]

Brazilian talent Kaiq debuts on Otherwise Records with a two-track EP called Fenix that features a fiery remix from house legend, Kolombo.

15. "Fimplex" - Hector Couto [Moan]

Hector Couto lays down a solid groove on his latest EP titled Flimpex, released on the Italian-based imprint Moan Recordings.

Stream the whole list here: