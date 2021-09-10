EP Review: Lee Gamble - A Million Pieces Of You

Lee Gamble Sam Clarke

Lee Gamble completes his Flush Real Pharynx 2019-2021 album cycle with A Million Pieces Of You, out today. The first piece of the trilogy, In A Paraventral Scale, was released at the start of 2019, while it’s second part, Exhaust, was released in 2020.

A Million Pieces Of You brings some finality to this trilogy of albums / EPs with a more subdued sound. The British producer, composer and DJ embraces the isolation of the past 18 months and created a project that is more downtempo. It was written when things weren’t going well and he was overwhelmed with a sense of loss, burnout and a desperate need for hope.

A Million Pieces Of You finds that balance between hope and cold isolation. That hope can be heard on the final tracks “Hyperpassive” with its soaring and hopeful melody and “Balloon Copy” as the energy slowly builds towards the end underneath glimmering synths. The trip-hop influenced “Newtown Got Folded” expresses the anger and anguish that many felt over the past year and a half. There are reflective piano pieces like “Empty Middle Seat,” where loss seams to come front and center.

A Million Pieces Of You is the punctuation on a cycle that now feels like a complete thought from Gamble. There is sadness, but also belief that things will get better on these deeply textured and detailed productions. The entire triple album / EP project is now out together, which makes for a good listen to hear how it all progressed. Pick up your copy here via Hyperdub.