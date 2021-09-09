Album Review: Paraleven - Apollo

Paralven Bellamy Brewster

Atlanta, Georgia native Josh Taylor, aka Paraleven, has released his debut LP Apollo out on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s label Rose Avenue. His career started to take off in 2019 after releasing on Lane 8’s This Never Happened and touring with the deep house maestro. He expands beyond singles and EPs to this 11-track album that combines the smooth and effervescent melodies that have been a part of his music for years, with vocals.

Ten of the 11 songs are vocal tracks with “Anti Matter” his only one instrumental that really allows the synths to shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The individual songs, despite not always being super long, can be slow burners. Some, like the finale "Day Fire," have a methodical pacing that builds and builds before falling away with the rest of the LP. There are other moments of exaltation where all the pieces come together in boisterous fashion, like on “Falling In.”

It is an album for those who want a smooth ride of melodic house music. Pick up your copy here.