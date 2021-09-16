Blended Festival Austin: High End Wine, Top Tier Artists, and Spectacular Vibes (Festival Review)

Daou Rose @Alexis Spiegel

Blended Festival touched down this past weekend, September 10th & 11th, in Austin, Texas. This was the second stop of their three-city tour. Last month they hosted the festival in Nashville, Tennessee -- another musical capital where Blended was warmly welcomed. Blended Festival is based on good wine, good music, and good connections. Located right near downtown Austin, everyone had a perfect view of the city skyline. If you were new to Austin or a long-time resident, the view made you feel so at home.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Early Friday, the festival kicked off at the Long Center as the blaring Texas sun was coming down hot, but it didn't seem like anyone cared. Other than SXSW and ACL, there aren't too many widely known multi-genre music festivals in Austin, so the need for this festival is extremely needed for Austinites. Upon entering the festival you were welcomed with the sweet sweet smell of Gyros, which are absurdly good here in Austin. As you pass the sweet smell of the greek food, you are welcomed by tons of different vendors with great wine. One of our favorites had to be Beatbox, which is a pre-made carton of wine mixed with a variety of flavors. We get it, a box carton wine doesn't sound all that great, but don't knock it until you try it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Beatbox @Alexis Spiegel

Once you have your wine, you head over to the main stage and it was filled with tons of beautiful people. The great thing about Austin is everyone is from everywhere. There was so much diversity in the crowd it's almost like you were at Tomorrowland.

Blended Festival Austin Crowd @Alexis Spiegel

We were welcomed by the Brazilian DJ duo Cat Dealers who threw down an amazing set. Cat Dealers aren't unfamiliar with large crowds and how to get the party started. They certainly got the parted started at the main stage with their great tunes, energy, and interaction with the crowd. Following Cat Dealers was LA native, Bryce Vine. His performance was the best of the night, in our opinion. He was full of energy and smiles! Bryce had some of the best stage presence we've seen in a while from a live music perspective. He played a great variety of his music from new to old songs that had the crowd singing all together perfectly.

Bryce Vine .@your-third-eye

Once Bryce captivated the people of Austin with his beautiful voice and slick moves, the EDM duo Loud Luxury took the stage. Known for their catchy song "BODY" with nearly 858 million plays on Spotify alone, everyone was super excited. Their set was a little different than what I would expect, but they didn't disappoint. They were full of enthusiasm and played some great mixes like "Million Voices" mixed with Lil Wayne's "A Milli." It also reminded me of a college party DJ set, but mind you, we are right next to University of Texas - home of the Longhorns. Overall Day 1 was a huge success for all artists that played. It was a smooth process getting in and leaving the festival as well, which is always a worthy cause for mentioning.

Loud Luxury @your-third-eye

After we got some beauty sleep, we were back at it for the final day of Blended. Day 2 was without a doubt more packed with attendees, but what would you expect with artists like Nelly & Kaskade playing. Upon arriving, we were welcomed with the beautiful quartet SZNS singing the national anthem in honor of the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. Everyone stood still for a moment, it was a beautiful thing to see everyone showing their respect and recognize the 20th anniversary together as a festival.

SZNS @Alexis Spiegel

Justin Blau, commonly known as 3LAU took the stage and got right to work. 3LAU didn't stray away from his mixing style, great mashups, and mixes that make you love the art of mixing even more. His sets are always hype and full of new bangers with old classics. Great booking on Blended's end as they knew his mixing style and their audience to a tee.

3LAU Crowd @Alexis Spiegel

Now the real fun began after he got off stage and everyone knew who was coming up next - Nelly. I personally haven't seen Nelly and probably wouldn't go out of our way to see just him, so it was a pleasant treat. Everyone was getting rowdy in the crowd, and once he came up all mayhem broke loose. His songs brought back so much nostalgia and all the great memories from over the years, and I don't think we were the only ones who felt that way. The most notable moment in his set had to be when "Hot In Herre" came off because unless you've lived under a rock... it is a club anthem that brought out the craziness in everyone.

Nelly @Alexis Spiegel

Once Nelly was done getting Austin disorderly, everyone packed the stage for the EDM titan - Kaskade. This was my first time seeing Kaskade in Austin, which we heard from the locals that he is known for playing throwback sets. That is exactly what he delivered. From "Eyes" to "Turn It Down," he played some of his classics with new sounds from artists like Sofi Tukker, Jauz and many more. He does such a great job at sticking true to himself while finding new ways to incorporate his favorite songs from other artists. The visuals for his set were nothing less than perfect. It was a very intimate setting that had everyone holding on to each other while waiting to rage at the drop. It was a perfect way to close out Blended Festival Austin.

Kaskade @Alexis Spiegel

We highly recommend checking out Blended Festival if you have the opportunity. It was a perfect festival to try out if you love good music, good wine, and good connections. I don't see this festival going anywhere but up and getting bigger.

Blended's next stop is in San Diego on Friday, October 15th, 4pm-11pm & Saturday, October 16th, 12pm-11pm. You can get your tickets here. Don't hesitate on getting your tickets as they are expected to sell out in San Diego.