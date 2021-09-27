September 27, 2021
Publish date:

BT Releasing Reactive Programmatic & Software Cipher Album On Blockchain 'Metaversal'

BT's 14th album will arrive this week, that is an audio-playback engine and allows fans to solve a cryptographic treasure hunt and win 1/1 NFT’s.
Author:
BT

BT

BT will release his 14th album this Wednesday titled Metaversal and he is doing it a little differently from the traditional DSP rollout. This album is designed for the blockchain around a 200,000 line of code, one-of-one NFT. Metaversal is both an audio-visual playback engine and software cipher.

It is a programmatic album that follows the lunar cycle and plays back the album differently in three modes: day, night, and during the full moon. The album comes with 11 handmade 3D-printed, fine art sculptures, made from the waveforms of each song.

BT Metaversal Sculptures

BT Metaversal Sculptures

Recommended Articles

Each sculpture contains an embedded NFC tag developed by Suku that binds the physical object to its digital equivalency living on-chain. Additionally, there are bespoke, handmade, dual vinyl box sets all hand-numbered in gold foil.

Unlocking the cipher riddles will allow fans to get 33 unique, encrypted one-of-one NFT’s.

Metaversal is being released as a tiered auction on Origin Protocol’s NFT Launchpad on September 29th, 2021 - with 11 spots to be filled - but any and all who want to participate in the solving of Metaversal, are able to do so.

Learn more about Metaversal on the website for it here.

Related Content

EDM News: New Electronic Music As BT Previews A Song Across Wires On Soundcloud; Releases Teaser Trailer Video
News

EDM News: New Electronic Music As BT Previews A Song Across Wires On SoundCloud; Releases Teaser Trailer Video

Sep 15, 2015
BT
Music

The Director's Cut: BT - The Lost Art Of Longing

Aug 14, 2020
BT Announces Ninth Studio Album "A Song Across Wires" Featuring Collaborations With tyDi, Adam K, Aqualung, Tritonal, JES And More
News

BT Announces Ninth Studio Album A Song Across Wires Featuring Collaborations With tyDi, Adam K, Aqualung, Tritonal, JES And More

Sep 15, 2015