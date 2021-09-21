September 21, 2021
Publish date:

Cabaret Voltaire Co-Founder & Influential Musician Richard H. Kirk Dead At 65

Richard H. Kirk co-founded Cabaret Voltaire in 1973 and was influential across electronic music, industrial and punk.
Author:
Richard H. Kirk

Richard H. Kirk

Richard H. Kirk has died at the age of 65. The Sheffield-born musician was best known for his work as part of the band Cabaret Voltaire, but he also had solo projects like Electronic Eye and Sandoz, plus the duo Sweet Exorcist. He was a prolific artist over his career that spanned nearly 50, releasing on labels Warp, Mute, Dust Science, Rough Trade and his own label Intone up until this past year.

Read Richard H Kirk’s Philosophy On Life, Music & More

Cabaret Voltaire was formed in 1973 with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson before being disbanded in 1994. However, it wasn’t until 1979 that he was able to go full-time with Cabaret Voltaire after the Mix-Up album, he told us in 2011. The group was disbanded for 20 years, before being reformed in 2014 with Kirk as the sole member for a performance at Berlin’s Atonal festival. A new album, Shadow of Fear, was released in 2020.

Recommended Articles

Voltaire found a unique blend of pop, techno and house with a post-punk and industrial edge that made the group beloved and influential in those circles. Kirk’s work made him a very influential figure with music that always seemed to innovate across genres and era.

“Computer technology has revolutionized music in general, not just electronic music. The shifts in electronic music have been governed by the machines; the boxes,” he told us

Related Content

Florian Schneider
News

Kraftwerk Co-Founder Florian Schneider Dead At Age 73

Richard+H+Kirk
Music

My Philosophy: Richard H. Kirk

Josh Pan
Industry

Industry Insider: Josh Pan Musician, Co-Founder Of Matter