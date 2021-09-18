City Guide: Manchester With Animal Crossing Festival

Manchester has long been a major hub for UK electronic music and has played an important role in the industry since the early '90s. Animal Crossing, a festival that calls the city home, is one of the premiere boutique house music festivals and has a unique insight into the city that most may not. As such, Animal Crossing's Oli Ryder takes us on an intimate tour of the city.

Photos by Animal Crossing

1. We all like a good drink, so where are the top spots to head to before a night out?

We've had the privilege of working with the O'Sheas team on an amazing outdoor beer garden earlier in the summer. In terms of hospitality, a pint, and a warm welcome you won't find a better establishment.

2. Where can you find the best clubs / late-night venues in town?

The Loft is our own intimate club space which will further add to the creation of our community. All-white walls, primary-colored beams, and lime-coated booth sitting present in the center of the room. The space you want to go to on a weekly basis and see the same smiling faces. It's just a hang out for people to come and enjoy sound good music, have a dance, and be free.

The Loft

3. Brunches are a weekend staple, which spots stand out to you?

Baddabing is biddy bad boy. Big sarnies done proper.

Badabing

4. Best dirty late-night street food option?

Grab yourself a fryby, chips done right. Available to sample this weekend at The Summer of Love Festival.

A fryby

5. Where can we shop for records and music memorabilia in Manchester?

Check out the guys from Basement Wax, ran by the OG Tom Craven, the guys hosted the record store at the festival.

Basement Wax

6. Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

I'm a man who likes to detach from the hustle and bustle, my escape plan involves somewhere green & tranquil!

7. Something everyone should do when visiting Manchester, but probably hasn’t?

Go to an Animal Crossing Party :D

Animal Crossing

8. A track that reminds you of your childhood in the city?

The old man remixed by one of the greatest to ever do it.

9. What are other great exports that come from Manchester?

Top tier parties.

10. A gift you can’t leave Manchester without taking home for friends?



A big warm welcome.

Tickets for Animal Crossing's Summer Of Love 2022 are available now. Grab them here.