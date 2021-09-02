- Publish date:
Crisis Of Man Becomes First Techno Record Label To Launch Cryptocurrency
As the world of Cryptocurrency continues to rapidly expand, the OC-based Crisis Of Man has become the first techno record label in history to launch its own coin; utilizing the Rally network to do so. The official launch comes hot off of Rally's recent partnership announcement with United Talent Agency, which aims to bring their roster to the platform and world of crypto/NFTs.
To celebrate their official launch, Crisis Of Man is giving away Selective Response's personal pair of Genelec 8040 monitors, as well as launching an exclusive limited edition tee shirt, and they have also launched their Discord server. Label-head Selective Response had this to say:
Rally is a creator-centric platform founded by cofounders from Coinbase and Twitch, amongst other platforms, that allow "creators" to launch their own monetary system without charging fees. Current artists include Jauz, Megadeth, Portugal The Man, Shaded, Greg Downey, John Askew, and Will Atkinson. Find out more here.