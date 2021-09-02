Crisis Of Man Becomes First Techno Record Label To Launch Cryptocurrency

As the world of Cryptocurrency continues to rapidly expand, the OC-based Crisis Of Man has become the first techno record label in history to launch its own coin; utilizing the Rally network to do so. The official launch comes hot off of Rally's recent partnership announcement with United Talent Agency, which aims to bring their roster to the platform and world of crypto/NFTs.

Crisis Of Man

To celebrate their official launch, Crisis Of Man is giving away Selective Response's personal pair of Genelec 8040 monitors, as well as launching an exclusive limited edition tee shirt, and they have also launched their Discord server. Label-head Selective Response had this to say:

"Honestly when I was first presented with the opportunity back in March, I had no idea what this even meant. I kinda said, "sure why not?", and have been absolutely blown away by what this has grown into. I was never a crypto person, but now that I understand the power of it and the Rally network, I'm certain that this is the future of being an artist and brand. There is nothing that comes close to building a community in a way that everyone involved wins."

Rally is a creator-centric platform founded by cofounders from Coinbase and Twitch, amongst other platforms, that allow "creators" to launch their own monetary system without charging fees. Current artists include Jauz, Megadeth, Portugal The Man, Shaded, Greg Downey, John Askew, and Will Atkinson. Find out more here.