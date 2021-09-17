- Publish date:
DJ Lag Announces Debut Album 'Meeting With The King,' Shares Single With Lady Du "Lucifer"
DJ Lag, real name Lwazi Asanda Gwala, has announced his debut artist album Meeting With The King. The 15-track LP comes with features alongside the likes of Sinjin Hawke, Amanda Black, General C'mamane, Mampintsha and others. The first single to emerge from the album is “Lucifer” with amapiano singer Lady Du, fusing amapiano with gqom.
This will be the first full album from the South African gcom pioneer. DJ Lag's career has started to take off in the past few years with releases on Goon Club Allstars and Hyperdub, plus a major collaboration with Beyoncé for her The Gift album in 2019.
Meeting With The King will be released on November 5th via Black Major. See the full tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. Thongo Lami feat. Ndoni
02. DJ Lag & Amanda Black – Destiny
03. DJ Lag & Sinjin Hawke - Raptor
04. DJ Lag & Lady Du - Lucifer
05. DJ Lag, Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha - iKhehla
06. Into Ongayazi
07. DJ Lag & Mr JazziQ - Khavude feat. Mpura & Vic Typhoon
08. Shululu feat. Loki & K.C Driller
09. Skoro
10. Something Differrent
11. DJ Lag & Dladla Mshunqisi - Yasho Leyonto
12. Chaos feat. Omagoqa & General C'mamane
13. No Childs Play feat. Jackzin & General C'mamane
14. New Wave feat. Omagoqa
15. DJ Lag, Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha - DJ Lag