DJ Lag Announces Debut Album 'Meeting With The King,' Shares Single With Lady Du "Lucifer"

DJ Lag Travys Owen

DJ Lag, real name Lwazi Asanda Gwala, has announced his debut artist album Meeting With The King. The 15-track LP comes with features alongside the likes of Sinjin Hawke, Amanda Black, General C'mamane, Mampintsha and others. The first single to emerge from the album is “Lucifer” with amapiano singer Lady Du, fusing amapiano with gqom.

This will be the first full album from the South African gcom pioneer. DJ Lag's career has started to take off in the past few years with releases on Goon Club Allstars and Hyperdub, plus a major collaboration with Beyoncé for her The Gift album in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Meeting With The King will be released on November 5th via Black Major. See the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Thongo Lami feat. Ndoni

02. DJ Lag & Amanda Black – Destiny

03. DJ Lag & Sinjin Hawke - Raptor

04. DJ Lag & Lady Du - Lucifer

05. DJ Lag, Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha - iKhehla

06. Into Ongayazi

07. DJ Lag & Mr JazziQ - Khavude feat. Mpura & Vic Typhoon

08. Shululu feat. Loki & K.C Driller

09. Skoro

10. Something Differrent

11. DJ Lag & Dladla Mshunqisi - Yasho Leyonto

12. Chaos feat. Omagoqa & General C'mamane

13. No Childs Play feat. Jackzin & General C'mamane

14. New Wave feat. Omagoqa

15. DJ Lag, Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha - DJ Lag