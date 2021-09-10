Adeline Shervin Lainez

French-Caribbean songwriter, model and performer Adeline seems to have it all. Aside from her unquestionable ability to write a song and her impeccable sense of groove, she’s also an incredibly talented bassist and model. Formerly of legendary indie-disco outfit Escort, she’s recently embarked on her own musical journey creating some utterly joyous pieces of funk. Her new EP showcases her skills in plane view, touching on emotive and socio-politically charged subjects through the vehicle of upbeat care-free funk.

"Creating this EP during one of the weirdest times in our modern history," explains Adeline, "not just the pandemic, but these difficult political times, global warming, our ongoing struggle against racism, etc. -- has helped me find a deeper meaning for why I make music and what being an artist means to me."

Throughout the project we hear the different elements of Adeline’s musical personality. The first rack sets the tone early, with a sleazy, slapped bass-line on the lead single "Stages." The track has an irresistible low-tempo groove which continues throughout the project. "Whisper My Name" and "9" have a more vocal-led, authentic and soulful feel to them, before a personal favorite "Maintain" hits different with a lush, upbeat synth groove reminiscent of Kaytranada. The whole EP ha a distinct feel to it whilst also showcasing diversity and the protagonist Adeline showcases her versatility and vast array of talents.

“Adi Oasis is the artist who has been growing inside of me. Music is my oasis, the stage is my oasis, the studio is my oasis. No matter what is going on in the world, I can always find a magical place to go to," says Adeline. "No matter how dry the world surrounding me can be, I know where to find a source of freshwater and a fertile ground where plants grow. And that’s within me. Adi Oasis is inside of me.”

Listen now and pick up this EP wherever you do that.

LIVE DATES

September 29: Baltimore, MD @ The Creative Alliance

Instagram | YouTube | Spotify