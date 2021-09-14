Eris Drew Announces Debut Album 'Quivering In Time,' Shares Title Track

Eris Drew will release her debut album, written in a New Hampshire forest cabin, next month

Eris Drew CCL / provided by Chanel Kadir at Dawn Creative Agency

Eris Drew has announced her debut artist album Quivering In Time, that will arrive next month via T4T LUV NRG, the label she runs with Octo Octa. You can listen to the title track now.

The nine-track album was written in 2020 after Drew left Chicago and moved to a forest cabin in rural New Hampshire. According to a press release, the LP is designed to feel a bit like her DJ sets. She expresses the anxiety and hope of that period, while channeling the message she wants everyone to live by “every person deserves to be themself.”

Quivering In Time will be released on October 29. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklist:

01. Time To Move Close

02. Loving Clav

03. Pick 'Em Up

04. A Howling Wind

05. Show U Love

06. Baby

07. Sensation

08. Ride Free

09. Quivering In Time