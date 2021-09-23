John Digweed kicks off his North American tour in Austin, Texas with Sasha who will be joining him on Sasha & Digweed shows for the rest of the month in cities like Denver, Brooklyn and San Diego.

Last Friday, September 17, electronic & progressive house producer and DJ John Digweed kicked off his solo North American tour in Austin, Texas at The Concourse Project. Over the years, producer and DJ Sasha and John Digweed have been working together and cultivated a famous long-term friendship and working relationship as Sasha & Digweed. So to start off his tour, John did a special set at the Concourse Project with the prolific DJ & producer, Sasha. We had the chance to check out his first stop on the tour along with Sasha who will be playing with him in the first 5 cities. The upcoming fall dates will feature Sasha & Digweed shows on the first half of his tour, followed by a number of solo performances from John Bedrock label-head.

North America is like a second home to me. It and its people embraced me as I embraced it when I’d cross back and forth the Atlantic. It’s been unfortunate that I’ve not been able to return until now, but I cannot wait to get there and see all those familiar faces once again”- John Digweed

For their first performance together on the tour in Austin, they did a 4 hour, from 10 PM to 2 AM. We heard everything from John's classics like "Satellite / Meteor," to new tunes released this year like the John Digweed and Nick Muir remix of "Play With The Voice." Sasha's new EP Detat released this year was well received by the crowd in Austin, which is an evolving & growing techno scene.

Their set took you on a historic journey of both of their careers with four hours of nonstop euphoric, progressive, electronic tunes that had everyone grooving for hours on end. The excitement truly filled the room with ambient but ecstatic energy. It is very rare when you get to see these two mastermind producers get together in Austin, so we highly recommend trying to see them together if you get the chance by the end of the month.

The tour began Friday, September 17th in Austin, Texas. It continued the following night September 18th at Miami, Florida’s iconic dance music venue in Miami, Club Space from 11 pm to 11 am...a massive 12-hour set. After their show's this past weekend in Miami & Austin, coming up this weekend they take the tour to The Brooklyn Mirage on September 24th. On the 25th, they’ll be playing at Denver, Colorado’s The Warehouse Experience, and will be finishing off their performances together on the 26th at San Diego’s CRSSD Festival. This will conclude Sasha's support on John's tour, as the rest of the shows in cities like Portland, Houston, & Chicago will be solely Digweed himself without Sasha.

If you want to catch an electronic music pioneer on his North American tour, don't hesitate to grab tickets here. Cities are selling out quickly.