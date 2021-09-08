A Google Doodle set to Avicii's "Wake Me Up" is available now in over 46 countries.

Google’s daily doodles often celebrate artists, activists and those who have shaped the world culturally. Today, on what would have been his 32nd birthday, Google has put together a Doodle for Avicii that will be available in over 46 countries around the world. There is a little video set to “Wake Me Up” to go along with it.

The Doodle falls during World Suicide Prevention Week. Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide at the age of 28 in 2018 and in his honor Tim’s father Klas and his mother Anki started a foundation to raise awareness and address the stigma of mental health among young people — Tim Bergling Foundation.

Watch the Doodle and read an interview with his father here.