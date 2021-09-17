ILLfest Austin Adjusts To COVID Postponement With Big Dubstep Pre Party At The Venue

ILLfest 2021 was going to be a great show with tons of talent from the likes of Rezz, RL Grime, Chris Lorenzo & more. However, due to circumstances out of Mark My Words, ILLfest, & Veridian Management control - the festival had to be postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions. The festival is now rescheduled for February 18th & 19th, 2022.

A huge letdown for the festival ticket holders, however, the team improvised perfectly and were able to find venues for the artists to play at this weekend, Sep 17, 2021, & Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 including What So Not & Malaa. You can see what artists are playing this weekend & where right here.

Last Friday, September 10, to kick off ILLfest, there was a pre-party featuring highly sought-after Israeli DJ, Borgore, who brought an energetic Riddim set that didn't disappoint, accompanied by the local artist's Doctor Neiman & Jorge Toscan, that did a great job at getting the party started. With the show located on Austin's famous East 6th Street at The Venue, concert-goers filled the open-air space to the brim with energy, despite the last-minute venue change. Its sound system has you yelling to just hear your own thoughts. The show was packed from the top floor to the very back of the first floor.

The Venue @eiddeaicrag

Doctor Neiman, also known as "Dubstep Dad," took that crowd by its headbanging heads with his fresh style of dubstep. He knew how to make his presence known amongst the rail rockers. His music is very unique compared to the typical dubstep you would expect, incorporating rock with trap into his sound. I loved the song "Wait For Me," which showcased how talented this young man is. He threw down one of the better sets I've seen in a long time. We highly suggest checking out his music as it is should get you hyped for whatever you need the energy for. We think he has a great future ahead. Keep an eye out for him on Magnetic Magazine, we plan to showcase his talent so you can be a part of his growth.

Doctor Neiman @eiddeaicrag

Another notable artist we loved was another Israeli producer Whales. His music is definitely unique, and we think he is someone to keep an eye on as well. With collaborations with artists like Excision & Riot Ten, it's clear we aren't the only ones who believe in this man's potential. His music tends to be very subtle and emotional but takes a perfect turn with his buildups and drops. His latest release "Atlantis Super Rave" showcases exactly that. His set reminded me of Illenium or Slander, that feel-good, heavy melodic dubstep, incorporated with heavy bass that just you feel deep in your veins. We heard tons of great throwbacks from him, but his music really stood out to us.

Whales @eiddeaicrag

If you love EDM, then Borgore is no stranger to getting down on the decks. We've had to chance to work with Borgore numerous times and love to see he is still relevant in the constantly evolving EDM scene.

You can check out our interview with him back at EDC 2016 here when he visited the Magnetic Magazine Lounge at SLS.

Known for what he calls "gorestep," Borgore very clearly brought the party with him as he played several classics like "Forbes" featuring G-Eazy and and "Can't Squad With Us," that even the biggest critics could jam out to. But per usual there was plenty of bass, gore, and rap as the night went on and the headbanging continued. Aside from his incredibly heavy banger set, his visuals extenuated the experience with trippy patterns that you could very easily get lost in.

Borgore @eiddeaicrag

Austin has missed the EDM scene and brought every ounce of their love for live music to this show. ILLfest will continue to throw shows this weekend in Austin with performances from What So Not, Malaa, and Snakehips. Grab a ticket here if you want to enjoy ILLfest when it returns on February 18th & 19th, 2022. Meanwhile, you can still enjoy the talent that's in town this weekend if you had a ticket already purchased for this year's ILLfest.