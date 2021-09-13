Lights Out Premiere: Remco Beekwilder Luminous [Emerald]

Track: Luminous

Artist: Remco Beekwilder

Label: Emerald

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 9-24-21

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from top techno talent Remco Beekwilder. Breaking the circle with a one-off release item consisting of 3 EP's called 'Tales From Tramkade'. At a first listen slightly out of order with the general view of the label's output till date yet still in balance and recognizable as EMERALD catalog. This collection of work by Remco Beekwilder contains recorded loops and concepts initially produced between 2010 - 2015 and now re-assembled, polished, and finalized at the authentic Tramkade, 's-Hertogenbosch in 2021. Expect everything within the range of sweet melancholic tenderness and raw to the floor takes.

