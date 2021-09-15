Magnetic Magazine Partners With The Nukleus Electronic Music Festival Happening In The Caribbean January 2022

Nukleus Festival, an electronic music event, arrives in the Caribbean this coming January 20, 2022, after months of coordination by the Puerto Rican companies Quasar Entertainment and Major Group, together with Argentina Forest Music Lab. With this event, they seek to achieve a unique experience for the thousands of spectators estimated to arrive in the Dominican Republic, where the festival will take place.

The event, which will be held four consecutive days from January 20 to the 24th at the Live Aqua Beach Resort in Punta Cana, will feature the participation of acclaimed electronic, house, and deep house music artists and DJs that include in the first phase Andre Buljat, Audiofly, Blancah, Furcoat, Guti-Live, Nora En Pure, Renato Ratier, among many others.

In addition, the festival will feature stellar performances by world-renowned nightclubs such as D-EDGE, listed as one of the top 100 clubs in the world by DJ MAG magazine, Esto es Tulum, who have traveled the world carrying the magic of Tulum to destinations such as Ibiza and Paris, among many others, and La Estación, one of the most important clubs in Argentina where artists such as Black Coffee, Fat Boy Slim, Paul Kalkbrenner and Sasha, among others, have played.

"Nukleus Festival was created with the mission of offering the electronic music market a new experience, where by taking over a 5-star hotel on the beaches of Punta Cana, we give our clients the opportunity to enjoy the best DJs in house, techno and deep house genres in an all-inclusive environment with first-class service", said Jorge Mendin, from QUASAR Entertainment.

The festival comprises four days of events divided between the hotel's main pool and a grand stage that will be located on the beach, both with sound systems, lights and LED screens that will captivate the thousands of spectators they estimate to receive. In addition to performances by DJs and artists, the event will feature individual parties from well-known brands such as D-Edge SAO Paulo, and Esto Es Tulum, who will bring the vibe of Tulum, Mexico to this festival.

In addition to the musical events, attendees will also be able to join after parties, boat parties, take yoga classes and have the opportunity to meet and greet the artists.

Those interested in attending the event should buy their entrance package through www.tixr.com The packages include 5 days and 4 nights of accommodation, all meals and drinks, access to stage performances and parties from 12 noon onwards. Packages in Puerto Rico can also be purchased by calling (787) 335-0370 or visiting Travel with Sears travel agencies.