Magnetic Mix 161: Monsieur Frazier

Monsieur Frazier Carly Bernstein

Monsieur Frazier is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Understated co-founder recently put out a new, self-titled EP, with three new records to get dancing to. The label has gone from strength to strength, expanding the music it offers, while also getting into events.

The LA-based producer, DJ and label head takes that same live ethos into this mix that gets going with some Jessy Lanza and doesn’t let up with tunes by the likes of Omar S, The Juan Maclean, MK, Todd Edwards and others.

"As with any mix I do, I tried to include as many tracks from my homies as possible, as well as tracks from artists that I love, and who inspire me,” explains Monsieur Frazier. “I'm super happy with how this mix turned out, and I hope you all enjoy listening, vibing, and dancing along to it as much as I enjoyed putting it together, and recording it."

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist

1. Marie Davidson & L'Ceil Nu - Renegade Breakdown (Jessy Lanza Remix)

2. Etari - Euphoric Disclaimer

3. House Alias - JazzzzzzzzzzzMUn

4. Quavius - That Beat

5. Omar S - You Want The Best

6. Michael Fam - Feel It

7. Aaron Smith & D'Bora - Going Round (MK Dub Mix)

8. The Juan Maclean - Leave Me When You Can (Original Mix)

9. Michael Fam - The High (Daggers)

10. Monsieur Frazier - More Vivid Than Life (Original Mix)

11. Nick Garcia - Break

12. First Choice - Let No Man Put Asunder (Alan Dixon DJ Tool)

13. Todd Edwards - Guide My Soul (Todd Edwards Club Mix)

14. musclecars - Sol (K15 Remix)