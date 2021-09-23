Magnetic Mix 162: Just Martina

"My sets are always designed to make the people move and experience deep emotions on the dance floor," says Oslo, Norway-based DJ and producer Just Martina.

Just Martina Goran Telak

Croatian DJ and producer Just Martina is up next in our Magnetic Mix series. The Oslo-based artist released "Feels Good" on Dusty Disko Records in August, which has received an amazing critical response internationally and has been played steadily on BBC radio. With over 10 years of experience in the business, Martina has DJed all over the world and is best known for creating her club night residency, Sound Designers, in Zagreb, Croatia. Martina is currently working on her third release for Dusty Disko.

"I come from a very musical family so my style is a fusion of disco, funk, and house music." This mix, featuring artists like Igor Gonya, HP Vince, Disco Lust, and Kraak & Smaak, is highly representative of all of her influences, and radiates the joy that her lives audiences have become accustomed to.

Just Martina EyaPhotography

Martina explains, "I am always inspired by my feelings, good and bad. Music is the only way I truly feel I can express myself and it's an emotional outlet. What I try to do with my mixes is make people feel good but also make them move :) I don't strictly stick to a genre but I try to combine a lot of different things into one groove. I like to surprise people with my selection so I never stick just to the 'bangers'."

Check out Just Martina's new exclusive mix for Magnetic below! Since we missed one week, we have two this week!

Tracklist:

1. Just Martina Intro

2. Igor Gonya – Get Lifted

3. Raw Essence & Dave Lee – Do You Love What You Feel (Dr Packer Edit)

4. HP Vince – Everybody Dance (Disco Mix)

5. Patrick Cowley – Menergy feat. Sylvester (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)

6. Daytona – Let’s Watch The Sun Go Down

7. Elektrik Disko – My Destiny (YolaDisko Remix)

8. Fabio Pierucci – Holding Me Back (Birdee Mix)

9. Just Martina – Feels Good

10. FLIP-DA-FUNK – I Luv Music

11. MVC Project – Help Me Sing It (Extended Disco Mix)

12. Just Martina – For You

13. Disco Lust – I’m Old Skool

14. Kraak & Smaak - Corsica ‘80



















