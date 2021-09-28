Magnetic Mix 163: Nostalgix

Nostalgix @dollheadfamus

Nostalgix is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Vancouver DJ and producer has released music on labels like Dim Mak, Night Bass, Confession, In/Rotation, Deadbeats and many more, bringing a combination of thumping house music, bass music and even a smattering of hip-hop. Her most recent track “Friends” explores that lane with AMY MIYÚ as they bring a fun and gritty blend of hip-house to the single.

This summer she has been thriving on the US dance festival circuit, hitting major events like HARD Summer, Fvded in the Park, Beyond Wonderland PNW, Spring Awakening, EDC Orlando and Audiotistic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She brings that same energy and momentum into this Magnetic Mix that has 33 songs in just about an hour. With the quick mixing and blend of house and a touch of bass, this will perk up your day and week. As she notes to us, this mix has her favorite songs that she is digging right now.

Listen to mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Nostalgix & Makla - Run It Up

2. AC Slater, Chris Lorenzo - Fly With Us

3. Curbi - What You Like

4. Travis Scott & M.I.A. - Franchise (Cheyenne Giles Remix)

5. Nostalgix, Dread MC - Bassline Drip

6. Phlegmatic Dogs - Sandman

7. Moksi, RayRay - Pump It Up

8. Brohug x LOGE21 - Preacher

9. ALRT - Big Bass

10. Sidepiece x Martem Horger - Acrobatic World (BLVD. Edit)

11. Cazztek - Don't Let The Bass Get Ya

12. Nostalgix - Friends (feat. AMY MIYU)

13. Average Citizens, Dread MC - Vibe Inside (Hotfire Remix)

14. Kanye West - God Breathed (Ship Wrek Remix)

15. Nostalgix, Rose Motion - By Myself

16. 22 Bullets & Elyz - Lose Their Minds

17. LOGE21 - Just Bass

18. HYPRESSION - Unlimited

19. KOOS - Eruption

20. Nostalgix - Realest

21. Rusko x Kid Sister - Pro Nails (Helio Kiyoshi & Bassly Flip)

22. Virtual Riot - Fork Funeral

23. Jacko, Sabre - Don't Wait

24. Hot Goods - Feel It

25. Nostalgix & AC Slater - Dangerous

26. Bijou & Nostalgix - Bust It

27. Nostalgix - Black Mirror (feat. Wasiu)

28. NuBass - Chat (feat. Nostalgix)

29. Bijou, Dr. Fresch, Willy Northpole - Westside (Nostalgix Remix)

30. TS7 - So High

31. Dom Scanlon - Only You

32. Nostalgix - Act Out

33. La Roux - In For The Kill (No Thanks Remix)