Massive Attack Commissioned Study Makes Recommendations On How To Decarbonize Live Music Business

Done in partnership with the Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research, the study shows a way for the live music business to decarbonize, which has to be done expeditiously.

massive attack press photo 2015

Massive Attack has released a new study they commissioned in partnership with the Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research about the cutting the carbon footprint of the live music industry.

Titled, Super-Low Carbon Live Music, the report provides a roadmap for live events to adapt to the Paris climate accords and even be leaders in that respect. The study is focused on the UK and what governments, venues and promoters can do there, but these lessons can be applied anywhere in the world.

The report makes a slew of recommendations across the board. Private jets need to be eliminated, obviously, which shouldn’t be hard, unless you are a DJ with an obscenely large ego. Diesel generators should be fazed out of festivals by 2025 and there is a six-point plan for venues and festivals to move towards electrified transport. It also recommends helping smaller venues that can struggle financially to meet climate goals. Air travel emissions should be lowered to 80% of 2019 levels.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Super low carbon has to become a part of every aspect of the business, including “– routing, venues, transport modes, set, audio and visual design, staffing, promotion etc.” Then the numbers need to be monitored and constantly analyzed every five years to find better ways of lowering carbon output. This is not a one and done type of thing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is urgent because to keep global warming to well below 2°C with a chance of limiting to 1.5°C, which is a current benchmark that many scientists look at, global emissions of carbon dioxide need to be about 45% lower than they were in 2010 by the year 2030 and net zero in 2050. This is 10 years from now and then 30 years to net zero. Most of the live music business is going full speed and carbon emitting ahead as if nothing is happening. More events will be rained out, flooding will get worse, forest fires will make areas unpredictable to use, hurricanes and typhoons stronger and increased heat making some areas difficult to host events safely.

Read the full report here.