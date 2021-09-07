Meow Wolf Announces Denver Exhibit Opening Date & First Two Concerts

The Meow Wolf Convergence Station exhibit opens this month with GRiZ and CloZee as the first two booked acts.

Meow Wolf has announced the opening date for its new Denver location and the first two concerts. The concerts will take place at the Perplexiplex at the heart of the Convergence Station exhibit. GRiZ and CloZee are the first two artists to be announced for concerts at the venue. Meow Wolf Denver opens on September 17.

Griz will perform on Saturday, September 18 and CloZee on Saturday, October 2.

“When the news broke that Meow Wolf was opening a location in Denver, GRiZ got in touch with me and said that he had to be the one to play opening night,” said GRiZ’ manager Keith LeWinter at Red Light Management in a press release.

For the events, attendees will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test 48 hours before. Mask wearing is required, except when eating or drinking.

Mow Wolf has event spaces in Las Vegas and Santa Fe. Get more information on the events and Meow Wolf Denver here.