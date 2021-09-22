My Toolbox: Sainte Vie

Sainte Vie is a Mexican DJ and Producer who’s currently based in New York and has collaborated with the likes of Who Made Who and remixed names such as Acid Pauli and Sam Shure with previous releases on Stil for Talent and Kompakt. Beyond that, he became the very first artist to release on Cercle this July. We took a peek into his studio to see what he's been working with to make such great records.

Words and photos by Sainte Vie

Sainte Vie

Ableton Live

Other than my computer, Ableton Live is probably the most important thing in my studio. I guess most of you already know this but Ableton Live is computer software designed for music creation and performance. It is basically the motherboard I use to record, edit, perform and produce music. There is other very good music software in the market such as Logic, Cubase, ProTools, etc. I encourage everyone to try them all and find their favorite. For me personally, Ableton Live is the perfect one as I also use it for live performance so it’s super convenient plus I really like the workflow when it comes to making music and playing with this software. Ableton Live has been with me since the very beginning of my career and it’s one of the few things that still hasn’t changed from my studio over the years.

Ableton Live



Diva plugin by u-he

Diva is without a doubt one of my favorite studio tools. It is a powerful and reliable polyphonic synth plugin that produces some truly remarkable high-quality sounds. I mostly use it to create bass lines and fx sounds. What I like the most about this plugin is the amount of control you have over the sounds. It has so many different parameters you can freely adjust to your needs in order to reach the desired sound. I truly recommend this plugin!

Diva plugin by u-he



Apollo Twin Mkii by Universal Audio

Apollo Twin Mkii by Universal Audio



Battery plugin by Native Instruments

Out of all the drum sampler plugins I’ve tried, Battery by Native Instruments is definitely my favorite. I find its interface to be extremely user-friendly and straightforward. It also gives you a bunch of control over the sounds with several different editing instances. Its massive library is full of really high quality, tight, and clean-sounding samples. I mainly use Battery for kicks, snares, claps, and high hats.

Battery plugin by Native Instruments



CNTRL: R by Livid Instruments

After trying many different midi controllers I finally found the right one for me a few years ago. This currently discontinued midi controller designed by Livid Instruments is really really amazing! I’ve had mine for almost 4 years now and it’s still in perfect condition. It is extremely resistant! The controller is fully mappable and it comes with a fader, knob, and sequencer section. I mostly use it to record live automation in the studio and to perform live.