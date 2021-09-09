NAMM Show Moved From January To June 2022

NAMM will still take place at the Anaheim Convention Center and hopefully the shift in months will allow for greater safety.

NAMM Show 2022 NAMM

NAMM has moved its 2022 NAMM Show dates from January to June. The annual gathering of people in music, tech, arts and education will instead of taking place in January, which has been tradition for years, take place on June 3-5, 2022.

See our interview with V-Moda General Manager, Yoshi Shibata before NAMM 2021

NAMM 2021 was canceled due to the pandemic and replaced with a virtual event. Wanting to get back to in person since a lot of NAMM is interacting with other humans and testing out new gear, they have moved the event to the summer.

"The industry has not stopped evolving and innovating during the pandemic, and The NAMM Show is evolving, as well,” says Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO in a statement. “As the health and safety of our members remains top of mind, and after carefully listening to companies here in the U.S. and around the world, the new dates will help members maximize their opportunities and accelerate what has arguably been a transformative time both in new products and in how they come to market.”

