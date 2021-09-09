September 9, 2021
Publish date:

NAMM Show Moved From January To June 2022

NAMM will still take place at the Anaheim Convention Center and hopefully the shift in months will allow for greater safety.
Author:
NAMM Show 2022 Update

NAMM Show 2022

NAMM has moved its 2022 NAMM Show dates from January to June. The annual gathering of people in music, tech, arts and education will instead of taking place in January, which has been tradition for years, take place on June 3-5, 2022.

See our interview with V-Moda General Manager, Yoshi Shibata before NAMM 2021

NAMM 2021 was canceled due to the pandemic and replaced with a virtual event. Wanting to get back to in person since a lot of NAMM is interacting with other humans and testing out new gear, they have moved the event to the summer.

Recommended Articles

"The industry has not stopped evolving and innovating during the pandemic, and The NAMM Show is evolving, as well,” says Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO in a statement. “As the health and safety of our members remains top of mind, and after carefully listening to companies here in the U.S. and around the world, the new dates will help members maximize their opportunities and accelerate what has arguably been a transformative time both in new products and in how they come to market.”

NAMM Show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center on June 3–5, 2022.

Related Content

Electronic Music's Popularity Fuels Growth In DJ Product Segment At NAMM - EDM News
News

NAMM 2021 Cancelled, Being Replaced With Weeklong Digital Event Believe In Music

Burning Man 2018
Events

Burning Man Cancels 2021 Event, Looks Forward To 2022

IMS Ibiza Destino Pacha Pool
Events

IMS Ibiza Postponed Until April 2022 Due To Pandemic