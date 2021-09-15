New Video Game, Festival Tycoon, Lets You Build Your Own Digital Festival

Build and run your own festival with this new computer game.

Getting into the festival via Festival Tycoon / Future Friends Games

Ever wanted to build your own festival, from the stages to the ticket prices and the lineup? Well now there is a video game that does that. Festival Tycoon, developed by solo indie dev Johannes Gäbler and published by Future Friends Games takes on the popular computer game concept and brings it to festivals.

You build out the festival from the entrance, to drinks, toilets and stages. Then you book some acts and get some sponsors to keep the cash flowing. You set ticket prices and watch as the tickets are sold. Then one has to watch over the festival to make sure it runs smoothly.

The game will be released on September 27 via Steam. You can see the full trailer below.