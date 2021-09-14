Photo Gallery: Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 With Phoebe Bridgers, St Vincent, Yves Tumor & More

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Crowd Ian Young

Pitchfork Music Festival brought together an eclectic lineup and ecstatic crowd to Chicago's Union Park this past weekend, September 10-12, marking a long-awaited return after last year's festival was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Thousands of festival-goers, most of whom wore masks throughout the day, jumped between three different stages to catch acts ranging from big names like St. Vincent, Flying Lotus, and Phoebe Bridgers to indie faves like Yves Tumor, Kelly Lee Owens, and Yaeji.

As more than one artist remarked, "it's great to be back!" We have a photo recap of what went down over those three days in Chicago so you can see just how good it was to be back.

