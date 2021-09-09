September 9, 2021
Premiere: Clawz SG - Quandary (Steyoyoke)

We are premiering a new one off of the debut album from Steyoyoke resident, Clawz SG.
In less than 24 hours, Clawz SG will be unleashing his debut L.P. on the undisputed home of ethereal techno, Soul Button's own Steyoyoke imprint. The very label which the French-born producer has been cutting his teeth on over the past five years with various EPs and compilation appearances. Consider his new album, Between Shadows & Lights the culmination of all his fine work at the label. 

The album spans nine harmonious tracks all rich with melody and ripe with emotion. However, there's a few standout beauties including its opener, "Existence," as well as "Perpetual Search," but to celebrate this gorgeous album, we are premiering "Quandary" and tipping our proverbial hat to it as our favorite tune on this fantastic album.

PRE - ORDER:

BEATPORT: https://syykrec.com/syyk145_beatport

VINYL: https://syykrec.com/syyk145_deejay

Follow Clawz SG: Facebook | Soundcloud

Follow Steyoyoke: Facebook | Soundcloud

