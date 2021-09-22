Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World Mixed By Cal Jader

Cal Jader Yaneva Santana

Fort Knox Five have a new Funk The World Mix, this time mixed by Cal Jader from London's Movimientos label & party crew. Cal Jader is one of the musical activists behind London Latin cultural protagonists Movimientos and co-host of one of London's tropical / global bass parties Love Carnival. The purveyor of latin beats, uptempo carnival rhythms, tropical bass and fresh global sounds is known for bringing those to his parties and now includes those in this fast-paced mix. There are 32 songs in 57 minutes, so keep on your toes with a mix packaged with remixes, edits and more. Follow along with the tracklist as you listen.

Tracklist:

1. kLap - The Payback

2. Rick James - Super Freak (ZUES Baile Funk Remix)

3. Thurzz - Autho

4. Yorky, JR Junior & Doctor Cha - Sacúdelo

5. Krak in Dub ft La Perla - Pedacito (Tawaiian MC remix)

6. Heavy Baile - Life of Bossa ft Tree 2k20

7. Mr Williams & Heavy Baile - Do Your Ting (ft Leo Justi & Ruxell)

8. X.A.Cute - Jem'Hadar (Señor Chancho Remix)

9. G Panic - Hyperjuke

10. Apache - Añoranza

11. Sunka - Traigo Cumbia (Funny Ox Remix)

12. Farrapo - El Cabron

13. A Espetacular Charanga do Franga - Raggaxixe (DJ Tide Rmx)

14. Saso & DJ Guari - Suéltate

15. Alex Cuba & Cimafunk - Hablando x Hablar

16. Craig Mack - Flava In Ya Ear (ADR Moomabsoul Edit)

17. Mexican Institute of Sound - Vamos ft BIA, Duckwrth

18. Mixwell - Rebelião

19. The Fontanas - Capoeira Mata Um

20. Roberto Ribeiro - Meu Pranto (TMLS_MT Tribute Edit)

21. Anderson Paak - Come Down (Yukicito Cumbia remix)

22. Erick Jaimez - Crunk Thot Shit

23. El Dusty - Cumbia Life

24. Montparnasse Musique - Panter (feat. Kasai Allstars & Basokin)

25. Banda Black Rio - Expresso Madureira (DJ Vas Rework)

26. Elia y Elizabeth - Alegria (Yuksek Remix)

27. Joseph Malick - I Quit My Nine To Five (NSW Vocal)

28. Di Melo - A Vida em Seus Métodos Diz Calma (Aroop Roy rework)

29. Millok & Kingja - RIU

30. Soul Brothers – Akabongi (Daniel Haaksman Edit)

31. Onipa - Yenimno (Village Cuts Remix)

32. Acido Pantera - Marimba Tambó