L'ETRANGER will release a four-track EP at the end of October and we have the first taste of it now.

L'ETRANGER Mark Wheelright

Ben Thomas has revived his French house alias L'ETRANGER after five years for a new single “Feel The Same.” The track will be released as part of L'ETRANGER’s upcoming Feel The Same EP, which arrives at the end of the month.

Coming together with Philly born and Berlin based singer Sedric Perry, “Feel The Same” is an instant and infectious dose of funk, soul and electronic music packed into a three-minute dance party. Heavy bass slaps help carry the song underneath Perry’s silky smooth vocals and skittering guitar licks. The single arrives tomorrow, October 1, just in time for the weekend, but we are premiering it today.

The process of creating this track has been a 10 year one.

"I wrote and performed the first demo as a tribute to The Velvet Underground’s Nico back in 2011. Since then the song has gone through several iterations, one was pitched to Selena Gomez in 2015,” explains Thomas.

“Then last year a friend of mine put me in touch with Sedric Perry, whose sultry voice fits the track’s topline and subject matter of unrequited love perfectly. ‘Feel The Same’ has been in my back pocket for the best part of a decade now and I’m delighted to be able to finally share it."

The Feel The Same EP will arrive on October 22 via Moveltraxx. You can see the full tracklist for it below.

Tracklist:

A1. Feel The Same feat. Sedric Perry

A2. Feel The Same (Dreamtrak Remix)

B1. Resurrection (12" mix)

B2. Resurrection (dJJ Remix)