These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Markee Ledge with his track "Gemini" forthcoming via the record label Uprise Audio.

Yet again, one of my favorite dubstep labels, Uprise Audio, is back with another heavyweight release. This time it comes in the format of a three track EP from label veteran Markee Ledge. He's landed on the label with three very eclectic productions named "Gemini," "Action" and "Deh," which all span across the 140 bpm spectrum.

UA045 Artwork supplied by label

We were lucky enough to premiere the track "Gemini," which you can listen to below.

Premiere: Markee Ledge - Gemini (UA045):

The first half of this track makes you feel like you are in a very relaxed setting, starting off gently with some very light pads and a few hi hats. Then this big rolling 808 pops into play on the drop. There is a female vocal that creeps in and out at various times, which helps push that narrative of relaxation. However, about half way through the track, those light, airy pads die away and you're left with this dark, sub weight sound, plus an almost 2 step drum pattern. It's a really intoxication production, don't sleep on this one. It lands on Friday, September 10 on all the normal online stores. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

1. Gemini

2. Action

3. Deh