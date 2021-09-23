Producer Spotlight: Fill Your Room With Just The Right Amount of Bass With Fluid Audio's FC10S Subwoofer

The Fluid Audio FC10S subwoofer allows you to hear every detail down to 20Hz, which gets below your hearing threshold, and down to where you actually “feel” it.

FC10S Subwoofer

Fluid Audio - FC10S Subwoofer / Classic Series

Designed for any mid-to-large room requiring bass extension, the Fluid Audio FC10S active subwoofer is the perfect solution for recording/mixing studios, gaming rigs, home theaters…any application that would require solid and accurate bass reproduction.

Many types of music benefit from bass extension – from Hip-Hop, to House, to Rock. Being able to hear your mix with bass extension is critical to accurately creating your music. The FC10S subwoofer allows you to hear every detail down to 20Hz, which gets below your hearing threshold, and down to where you actually “feel” it.

Mix Engineers want the confidence to know that their mixes translate well on all types of systems. That is why we included a standby footswitch. With a click of the included foot pedal, you can turn the bass on or off, and audition your mix with bass extension and without.

The FC10S also has two built-in EQ settings that allow for two different settings - depending on your music: A more conventional Flat response, as well as a “Punch” setting that is perfect for Dance or other mid-bass heavy music.

For further flexibility, the FC10S has a variable phase adjustment to fine tune the phase for optimal matching to your L/R monitors (0-180°), a variable low pass crossover filter control (50-200Hz) and a 80Hz high pass filter (used with foot switch) for satellite connections. We have also included a ground lift switch as well, to minimize ground hum with some home wiring.

Price: $399 / €399

Details

200 Watts of class D power with switching power supply

10-inch composite paper cone with high temperature voice coil and damped rubber surround

Active subwoofer

Ground lift switch

Bass-reflex vent port on front baffle for ease of placement

Amplifier standby function to conserve energy

XLR balanced and 1/4” balanced/unbalanced inputs and RCA inputs

XLR balanced and 1/4” balanced/unbalanced outputs

Variable lowpass filter control: 50Hz-200Hz

Variable Phase control: 0 - 180°

Switch for both “Flat” and “Punchy” settings

80 Hz highpass filter(with foot switch) for satellite connections

Included footswitch allows you to turn FC10S on and off for auditioning with bass and without

Specifications