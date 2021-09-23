Producer Spotlight: Fill Your Room With Just The Right Amount of Bass With Fluid Audio's FC10S Subwoofer

Fluid Audio - FC10S Subwoofer / Classic Series
- Visit Fluid Audio's Website to find official retailers
Designed for any mid-to-large room requiring bass extension, the Fluid Audio FC10S active subwoofer is the perfect solution for recording/mixing studios, gaming rigs, home theaters…any application that would require solid and accurate bass reproduction.
Many types of music benefit from bass extension – from Hip-Hop, to House, to Rock. Being able to hear your mix with bass extension is critical to accurately creating your music. The FC10S subwoofer allows you to hear every detail down to 20Hz, which gets below your hearing threshold, and down to where you actually “feel” it.
Mix Engineers want the confidence to know that their mixes translate well on all types of systems. That is why we included a standby footswitch. With a click of the included foot pedal, you can turn the bass on or off, and audition your mix with bass extension and without.
The FC10S also has two built-in EQ settings that allow for two different settings - depending on your music: A more conventional Flat response, as well as a “Punch” setting that is perfect for Dance or other mid-bass heavy music.
For further flexibility, the FC10S has a variable phase adjustment to fine tune the phase for optimal matching to your L/R monitors (0-180°), a variable low pass crossover filter control (50-200Hz) and a 80Hz high pass filter (used with foot switch) for satellite connections. We have also included a ground lift switch as well, to minimize ground hum with some home wiring.
Price: $399 / €399
Details
- 200 Watts of class D power with switching power supply
- 10-inch composite paper cone with high temperature voice coil and damped rubber surround
- Active subwoofer
- Ground lift switch
- Bass-reflex vent port on front baffle for ease of placement
- Amplifier standby function to conserve energy
- XLR balanced and 1/4” balanced/unbalanced inputs and RCA inputs
- XLR balanced and 1/4” balanced/unbalanced outputs
- Variable lowpass filter control: 50Hz-200Hz
- Variable Phase control: 0 - 180°
- Switch for both “Flat” and “Punchy” settings
- 80 Hz highpass filter(with foot switch) for satellite connections
- Included footswitch allows you to turn FC10S on and off for auditioning with bass and without
Specifications
- frequency response: 20-200Hz
- total amplifier power: 200 watts
- signal-to noise: > 100dB (typical A-weighted)
- polarity: positive signal at + input produces outward LF cone displacement
- input impedance: 20k ohms balanced, 10k ohms unbalanced
- input sensitivity: 85mV pink noise input produces 100dBA output SPL at one meter with volume control at maximum
- power: factory programmed for either 100-120V ~60Hz, 220-240V ~50Hz
- protection: RF interference, output current limiting, over temperature, turn on/off transient, subsonic filter, external main fuse
- cabinet: vinyl-laminated, high acoustic efficient MDF
- size: 15.25” x 12.5” x 15.5”, 387 x 317 x 394mm
- Weight: 22.5 lbs / 10.2 kg