September 17, 2021
Producer Spotlight: IK Multimedia Introduces The UNO Synth Pro, A BIG Synth in a small package!
Publish date:

Producer Spotlight: IK Multimedia Introduces The UNO Synth Pro, A BIG Synth in a small package!

Sizing down? Step up to UNO Synth Pro.
Author:
Sizing down? Step up to UNO Synth Pro.
Live in one of these? A studio apartment? Your Mom's Basement? UNO Synth Pro is for you!

Live in one of these? A studio apartment? Your Mom's Basement? UNO Synth Pro is for you!

Learn more on UNO Synth Pro

In this age of tiny houses and on-the-go lifestyles, you might find yourself asking “how much stuff do I really need?” For electronic music, an analog synth with the right combination of design and programmability is essential.

Bringing these two concepts together, the UNO Synth Pro from IK Multimedia offers the equivalent of a complete Eurorack modular synth that’s only 13 by 6 in. and weighs 1.5 lb.

Madeon x UNO Synth PRO

Madeon x UNO Synth PRO

UNO Synth PRO

Ultra Compact or Slightly Larger - The choice is yours. Pick what UNO Synth PRO is right for you.

Produced in tandem with SoundMachines of Italy, IK’s analog synthesizer can create nearly any sound imaginable in an ultra-compact format with a capacitive keyboard ($399.99) or in a slightly larger version with a Fatar keybed ($649.99).

Both have a unique dual-filter, 3-oscillator paraphonic design, 256 presets, 64-step sequencer, studio-grade effects, expanded connections and much more, breaking sound barriers for music makers on the move or not.

Darude x UNO Synth PRO

Darude x UNO Synth PRO

Recommended Articles

UNO Synth PRO

UNO Synth PRO

UNO Synth PRO

UNO Synth PRO

And it gets better. IK has just released the UNO Synth Pro Editor for Mac/PC free for registered users. You can quickly create a limitless number of sound presets, tag and archive them, swap them with the hardware unit and even share your presets with others.

UNO Synth Pro Editor for Mac/PC

UNO Synth Pro Editor for Mac/PC

The new Editor also operates as a plug-in inside your favorite DAW. You can use it like a soft-synth or virtual instrument to instantly access any parameter of the UNO Synth Pro while retaining the pure, unmatched sound of real analog circuits.

Sizing down has its perks, especially when your music sounds bigger and better.

Learn more on UNO Synth Pro.

Watch the video demos HERE.

Related Content

UNOSynth_top34dx@2x
DJ and Production Gear

Review: IK Multimedia UNO

IK Multimedia's Uno Drum
DJ and Production Gear

Review: IK Multimedia's Uno Drum

irig_pro_duo.jpg
DJ and Production Gear

IK Multimedia Releases iRig Pro Duo