In this age of tiny houses and on-the-go lifestyles, you might find yourself asking “how much stuff do I really need?” For electronic music, an analog synth with the right combination of design and programmability is essential.

Bringing these two concepts together, the UNO Synth Pro from IK Multimedia offers the equivalent of a complete Eurorack modular synth that’s only 13 by 6 in. and weighs 1.5 lb.

“Been getting a lot of use from the UNO Synth Pro, the form factor is great and the preset selection has provided me with plenty of inspiring starting points.” - Madeon

Ultra Compact or Slightly Larger - The choice is yours. Pick what UNO Synth PRO is right for you.

Produced in tandem with SoundMachines of Italy, IK’s analog synthesizer can create nearly any sound imaginable in an ultra-compact format with a capacitive keyboard ($399.99) or in a slightly larger version with a Fatar keybed ($649.99).

Both have a unique dual-filter, 3-oscillator paraphonic design, 256 presets, 64-step sequencer, studio-grade effects, expanded connections and much more, breaking sound barriers for music makers on the move or not.

“I really like the immediacy of the front panel, everything’s right there for the tweaking, quite straightforward to dive deeper for anybody who’s been around synths before and even a beginner gets cool sounds out of it and can tweak them right off the bat.” - Darude

And it gets better. IK has just released the UNO Synth Pro Editor for Mac/PC free for registered users. You can quickly create a limitless number of sound presets, tag and archive them, swap them with the hardware unit and even share your presets with others.

UNO Synth Pro Editor for Mac/PC IK Multimedia

The new Editor also operates as a plug-in inside your favorite DAW. You can use it like a soft-synth or virtual instrument to instantly access any parameter of the UNO Synth Pro while retaining the pure, unmatched sound of real analog circuits.

Sizing down has its perks, especially when your music sounds bigger and better.

