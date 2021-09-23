Producer Spotlight: Meet The New HD3 Multimedia Reference Monitor

Headliner Los Angeles has introduced their new reference monitors that are perfect for smaller home studios.

Meet the new HD3 Reference Monitor from Headliner Los Angeles, perfect for smaller home studios, gamers, and podcasters.

Upgrade your sound with Headliner HD3 multimedia reference monitors and get warm and natural audio. Whether you are creating content, streaming, gaming, or simply listening to music, HD3 will deliver a crisp and punchy sound with clear stereo imaging. Don’t let the minimal design aesthetic fool you, HD3 monitors are engineered from quality components to provide users with superior studio-sound quality and performance.

The HD3 in black, also available in wood and limited edition wood (as seen above)

Hear All the Details

Recording musicians, content creators, DJ’s, producers, audio engineers and music enthusiast will hear all the details of their tracks, with smooth and even frequency response thanks to the custom fitted 3.5” woofer and 0.75” silk-domed tweeter. The rear bass port provides deep bass extension for optimal low-end performance. Headliner HD3 multimedia reference monitors are a perfect upgrade for small computer speakers or portable Bluetooth speakers, and yet they are still compact enough to fit neatly on most desktops.

Everything You Need

Easily plug in your gear thanks to flexible audio inputs. Headliner HD3 monitors are equipped with balanced TRS stereo and RCA stereo inputs to accommodate most mixers, interfaces, media players and more audio sources, while the included 3.5mm mini-jack to stereo RCA cable allows to plug in any computer or phone with a headphone output. HD3 monitors also feature a convenient volume knob right on the front panel for quick access, as well as sound isolating foam feet to acoustically isolate the monitors from your desktop to improve clarity and reduce vibration.

Built to Last

Headliner HD3 multimedia reference monitors are engineered with several features to protect your investment and provide a better user experience. Built-in protections include RF interference, output current limiting, over-temperature, on/off transient, subsonic filter as well as a soft-start feature to avoid unwanted pops when powering on. The Handmade MDF cabinet provides superior acoustics compared to plastic designs.

Features:

Great for recording musicians, content creators, DJ’s, producers, audio engineers and music enthusiasts

Hear all the details with smooth and even frequency response thanks to custom fitted 3.5” woofer and 0.75” silk-domed tweeter

Balanced TRS stereo and unbalanced RCA stereo inputs to connect a wide range of audio gear

Includes 3.5mm mini-jack to RCA cable to connect any computer or phone or other device with a headphone output

Includes sound isolating foam feet to acoustically isolate the monitors from your desktop to improve clarity and reduce vibration

Convenient volume control on front panel for quick access

Rear bass port for superior low-end response

Built-in protections include RF interference, output current limiting, over-temperature, on/off transient, and subsonic filter

Soft-start to avoid unwanted pops when powering on

Handmade MDF cabinet for superior acoustics compared to plastic designs

Specifications