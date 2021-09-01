Reason 12 Released With Redesigned Combinator, HD Graphics & More

Reason 12 has been released and is available to purchase / download. The new version was first announced back in May and has been in beta since.

12 had a big goal of upgrading the Rack experience. It comes with a redesigned Combinator that is more customizable that allows the user to change the panel size, knobs, faders, buttons and graphics.

“Updating the Combinator is one of our top feature requests ever, for good reason. Whether you love designing powerful device-like patches or just want more sounds, this update really levels up the Reason Rack. We have already seen some super creative patches from the Reason community, and I can’t wait to see more,” says Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Product Manager at Reason Studios.

The graphics have been upgraded to full HD, which should make looking through your productions easier on the eye. They automatically go to appropriate size for your monitor and pixel density and have custom zoom. This also applies to third-party rack extensions.

You can see the full list of features below, including what comes in the Mimic Creative Sampler.

The full version of Reason costs $399 or $129 to upgrade.

Reason 12 features:

• Powerful virtual instrument rack plugin and standalone music production software

• Runs in any DAW as a VST, AU, and AAX Plugin

• 18 premium instruments

• 29 audio effects

• 12 MIDI effects and utilities

• Sound Bank with tens of thousands of device presets, loops and samples

• Expandable Rack of instruments and effects with third-party Rack Extension devices

• With Reason’s custom cabling on the back of the Rack and its advanced Combinator device, you are free to explore, tweak and sound like you.